Cardano Price Forecast: ADA on cusp of colossal breakout toward $2

- Cardano price has formed a bull flag on the 3-day chart.
- ADA faces one key resistance level before a potential massive breakout to new all-time highs.
- On-chain metrics suggest that ADA bulls will encounter relatively weak resistance ahead.
After establishing a new all-time high of $1.48 on February 27, Cardano (ADA) has been trading sideways, forming a potential bull flag on the 3-day chart. There is only one crucial resistance level that separates ADA from a massive breakout.
Cardano price must conquer this barrier to see new all-time highs
On the 3-day chart, Cardano has formed a potential bull flag with a resistance trend line at $1.25. This key barrier separates ADA from a 77% breakout, calculated using the pole's height as a reference point. This breakout would have ADA trading near $2.20.
ADA/USD 3-day chart
But how likely is Cardano to break this key level?
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart suggests that the most substantial resistance area is located between $1.20 and $1.23, where 120,000 addresses purchased 2.65 billion ADA. However, above this point, there are relatively weaker resistance levels.
ADA IOMAP chart
So far, Cardano price has been rejected from the upper trend line at $1.25 several times in the past month. The most recent rejection could lead ADA toward the lower boundary of the pattern at $1.07.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Storj Price Prediction: STORJ faces uphill battle amid reversal
Storj price seems to have found support around the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $2.28. A surge in bullish momentum here signals a reversal that could bring about a retest of the all-time high at $3.83. Transactional data reveals two critical levels may dampen the upswing pressure.
Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE traders remain non-committal despite Musk spike
Dogecoin price broke down from a symmetrical triangle pattern on March 22 and proceeded to decline for the next four days; however, volume was not showing a race to the exits. DOGE has since tested the upper trendline of the broken triangle on three days.
Peter Thiel warns Bitcoin could be Chinese financial weapon to undermine the US dollar
Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel poses the question of whether Bitcoin will be used by China as a financial weapon. This comes at a time where China is rolling out its digital yuan. Thiel believes that China would want two global reserve currencies, neither being the US dollar.
MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon staring at a quick 18% decline
MATIC price’s advance of almost 3,400% from the January low was one of the greatest highlights in the cryptocurrency complex this year. The resulting correction from the March high has taken the shape of a symmetrical triangle pattern.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.