- Cardano price showing an equilibrium between buyers and sellers.
- 10-week simple moving average (SMA) has now caught up to price.
- Pennant continuation pattern forming just below 2018 high.
Cardano price climbed 270% in February on the highest monthly volume total since the digital coin inception in 2017. The correction process through March and early April has formed a pennant continuation pattern that includes two weekly dojis. The price contraction combined with the balance between buyers and sellers has put ADA in a timely position for a breakout to the upside.
Cardano price at an inflection point for the longer trend
Pennant patterns are frequent with quick and reliable outcomes. Prices tend to rally immediately with few throwbacks or pullbacks and have a very low failure rate. Pennants follow sharp price moves and often move horizontally to the preceding rally. A contraction in volume usually complements this.
Dojis are single candlestick patterns that demonstrate an equilibrium between buyers and sellers. A period of indecision, often waiting for a catalyst to trigger the breakout. When combined with the pennant’s contracting price action, this type of candlestick puts ADA in a rare but timely position for a significant rally. Moreover, the arriving support of the 10-week SMA only raises the odds of an upside breakout.
A renewal of the rally puts ADA on pace to quickly test the 1.618 Fibonacci extension of the March correction at $2.08 and then the 2.618 extension level at $3.39.
The measured move target for the ‘Ethereum killer’ is based on the February rally and is at $5.25, representing a 270% gain from the pennant breakout price. It comes close to the 3.618 extension level at $5.50.
To embrace the bullish spirit and since ADA is trying to breakout from a multi-year base, it is appropriate to consider the 1.382 extension of the 2018-2020 bear market at $7.55.
ADA/USD weekly chart
Consistent with the balance between buyers and sellers, the IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) data shows a slightly more out of the money volume at the moment. It could provide some resistance, but support will be abundant between $1.12 to $1.15, which correlates with the pennant formation’s lower trendline.
Cardano GIOM chart
All patterns carry the risk of failure, so traders need to watch the lower trendline and the 10-week SMA for heavy support. A weekly close below the evident support does expose ADA to a significant decline that may not pause until the 0.236 retracement of the 2020-2021 bull market at $0.53.
In summary, the breakout direction should be expected in the direction of the preceding trend, particularly considering the steepness and the power. As such, these probabilities favor a bullish resolution in the coming days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP faces massive profit-taking after 100% rally
The Ripple price had one of the craziest rallies in the past three days, jumping by 100% to a three-year high of $1.19. Despite the ongoing SEC lawsuit against Ripple, XRP holders have grown confident in the digital asset and managed to push it above several important resistance levels.
Filecoin price aims for a short rebound as key indicator flashes buy signal
Filecoin has been trading inside a significant downtrend since the beginning of April after establishing a new all-time high at $238. The cryptocurrency market suffered a notable correction in the past 24 hours which hasn’t helped FIL.
Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH could plummet to $550 as selling pressure mounts
The Bitcoin Cash price had a significant rally in the past four days, gaining about 33% in value. BCH experienced a correction down to $620, and several indicators show that it could slip even further.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH may correct 17% if crucial supply barrier is not breached
The Ethereum price set up multiple higher highs and higher lows since January 13. An ascending parallel channel forms when these swing points are connected using trend lines.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.