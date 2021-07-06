- Cardano price logs a weekly close above the demanding resistance of the 2018 high.
- 10-week simple moving average (SMA) emerges as new resistance at $1.58.
- A weak ADA volume profile points to a lack of buyers versus a lack of sellers.
Cardano price has oscillated around the 2018 high for much of 2021, either striking resistance at the level or support. Thus, the weekly close above $1.40 last week was a bullish departure from the daily rejections that dominated trading in the last week of June. Nevertheless, the lack of volume underpinning the bullish event combined with no follow-through this week, and a notable layer of resistance around $1.55 may project a quick reversal of fortune for ADA.
Cardano price standoff resolves higher, creates a false sense of confidence
Cardano price, unlike many altcoins, closed the 2Q with a 16% gain. However, the digital asset failed to close the quarter above the 2018 ADA high of $1.40 for the second straight quarter, only reinforcing the importance of the price level.
Last week, Cardano price recaptured the 2018 high with a weekly close above $1.40, and as a result, ADA narratives are bullish for the first time in over a month. Nevertheless, the event was not directed by a newfound interest in the altcoin as volume closed at 25% of the 50-week average.
This week Cardano price action has confirmed the underwhelming interest in ADA with no follow-through, highlighting that there is no stampede to join the potential new rally despite the technical breakthrough. To be blunt, FOMO has not descended on cryptocurrency.
Adding pressure to the bullish Cardano price narrative is a new layer of resistance framed by the 10-week SMA at $1.58 and the price congestion around $1.55 that extends back to February. Continuing the rally into the tactically important moving average would yield just a 12% gain from the current price.
With new, credible resistance pressing on Cardano price coupled with the absence of interest above $1.40, the outlook for ADA remains neutral. A drop below the 2018 high would not be a surprise, and under the current circumstances, it is anticipated.
A level of support to pinpoint is $1.20, which corresponds to the June 27 and July 1 lows and represents a 14.5% decline from the current price. Additional ADA weakness will not be interrupted until the psychologically important $1.00, logging a 30% decline.
ADA/USD weekly chart
A weekly close above the 10-week SMA would alter the price structure and offer ADA investors a new, sustainable investment opportunity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin whales go on buying spree despite Grayscale ‘unlockings’
Multiple technical factors suggest that the Bitcoin bull market has come to an end. Analysts at JPMorgan asserted that the downward price action is not over yet and defined the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust unlock period as a trigger for another leg down.
SafeMoon price has no chance of going to the moon anytime soon
SafeMoon price alongside the top cryptocurrencies has been able to reverse the negative sell-off that happened on Monday. It even entered in further bullish patterns, breaking specific bearish indicators or levels.
ETH shakes off bears, targets $2,700
Ethereum price was in the same boat as most of the cryptocurrencies yesterday, under pressure by profit-taking after a rally during the weekend. This morning we already paired losses and are back around the profit levels from Sunday evening.
Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance
Shiba Inu price bounced off a support level thrice over the past five days. This consolidation is likely to lead to a massive uptrend that slices through immediate barriers in an attempt to tag the range high.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.