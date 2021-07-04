Cardano Price Prediction: ADA bulls show strength, 15% advance likely

- Cardano price broke out of a consolidation phase as it sliced through a key resistance level at $1.4 on July 4.
- If the bid orders continue to pile up, ADA might rally 15% to tag $1.61.
- On the other hand, a breakdown of $1..287 support will invalidate the bullish temporarily.
Cardano price breached through a pivotal barrier on July 4, indicating a resurgence of buyers. Although the upswing seems likely, a pullback might lead to a breakdown of the immediate support level will not invalidate the bullishness.
Cardano price vies higher high
Cardano price set up three higher highs since June 22 but formed an equal high on July 2. Since this point, ADA rallied 12% to where it currently trades, $1.434.
There is a chance that the bulls might continue to push Cardano price higher to subsequent resistance barriers at $1.484 and $1.61. However, investors should not neglect the possibility of a downswing that shatters the immediate foothold at $1.40.
Such a move will lead to a further downswing that pushes ADA down to $1.357. In a highly bearish circumstance, Cardano price might dip into the demand zone, ranging from $1.287 to $1.318.
ADA/USDT 4-hour chart
While the breakdown of the support level might push Cardano price to $1.251, it would not invalidate the bullish thesis yet.
If this were to happen, ADA might slide toward the June 23 swing low, where the next demand zone, stretching from $1.156 to $1.20, lies.
Such a move would only delay the impulse wave.
Although BTC has rallied over the weekend, altcoins, including ADA, will promptly follow if it crashes going into Monday. Therefore, investors need to cautious.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The 'War on Crypto' intensifies as regulators go against Binance
Binance is facing a criminal inquiry launched by Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulator issued a stern warning on Friday, July 2, accusing Binance of conducting its crypto business illegally in the nation.
Ethereum still favors run-up to $2,600
Ethereum price last week broke to the upside and took out a bearish descending trend line. Although ETH got rejected and could not close above the monthly pivot at $2,277.76, it still has some more room to go to the upside.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA might need correction before launching 22% upswing
Cardano price has been on a consistent uptrend since June 22. However, this uptrend is taking a sudden turn to the downside. This pullback is necessary and might attract interested buyers to scoop up ADA at a discount before the actual rally begins.
Bitcoin adoption and miners exodus continues, with $40,000 in crosshairs
Bitcoin price had a bumpy ride this week, but it managed to set up a higher high, signaling a bullish development. However, the second half of the week has not been so kind as BTC continues to decline in search of a foothold.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.