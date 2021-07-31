Cardano price awaits acceptance above this key hurdle to initiate rally towards $1.45

- Cardano awaits a range breakout from two key averages on the 12H chart.
- An impending bull cross and bullish RSI keep the ADA buyers hopeful.
- ADA price eyes a rally to 200-SMA at $1.4545 on a firm break above 100-SMA.
Having witnessed massive volatility on Friday, Cardano price is trading on a cautious footing this Saturday, taking cues from a subdued sentiment seen across the crypto board.
ADA/USD rallied as high as $1.3952 while finding support at $1.1843 a day before. Despite the wild swings, Cardano price remained within Monday’s trading range.
The upswing in ADA price could be attributed to the launch of a decentralized application connector by Cardano ($ADA) wallet Yoroi that will make it easier for users to interact with smart contracts and these applications once they go live on the Cardano network.
At the time of writing, Cardano price is ranging around $1.30, down 0.80% on the day. The fifth most favorite crypto coin is gaining about 7% over the week.
ADA/USD remains poised for additional upside
As observed on Cardano’s 12-hour chart, the price is wavering in a familiar range, with the losses capped by the descending 50-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1.2563.
Meanwhile, ADA bulls continue to find stiff resistance at the downward-sloping 100-SMA at 1.3182.
Therefore, a range breakout appears imminent, with increased odds for an upside break amid an impending bull cross on the said time frame. The 21-SMA is on the verge of cutting the 50-SMA to the upside, which would then confirm a bullish crossover.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south but remains well above 50.00, adding credence to a potential move higher.
Therefore, a 12-hourly candlestick closing above 100-SMA could fuel a fresh advance towards the July 26 high of $1.4030.
Further up, the bulls will aim for recapturing the horizontal 200-SMA at $1.4545.
ADA/USD: 12-hour chart
On the flip side, ADA bears needs acceptance below the 50-SMA, below which the bullish 21-SMA support at $1.2470 could be challenged.
The last line of defense for the bullish traders is envisioned at the July 27 lows of $1.2129.
Overall, the path of least resistance for Cardano price appears to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
