Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD continues to trend in a narrow $0.011–range

ADA/USD bears took charge of the market following two bullish days and took the price down from $0.1273 to $0.1243. Initially, the bulls managed to take the price up to $0.136, before the bears took charge. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum, while the RSI is trending along the edge of the overbought zone. The price has been trending horizontally in a narrow $0.11-range between $0.129 to $0.118 for the last six days.

Support and Resistance

ADA/USD has strong resistance at $0.129. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.118, $0.101 (SMA 20), $0.0987 and $0.0867 (SMA 50).

