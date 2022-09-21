Vasil hard fork is the most ambitious program for Cardano till date, with a complex upgrade and multiple stakeholders.

Input Output Global listed several exchanges that confirmed their readiness for Cardano’s Vasil hard fork.

Top Cardano dApps have tested and are ready for the update, over 98% of mainnet blocks are being created by the Vasil node.

Cardano’s Vasil hard fork is the Ethereum-killer altcoin’s leading upgrade. Several crypto exchanges have confirmed their readiness for Cardano’s hard fork and analysts continue to remain bullish on the altcoin.

Cardano developers work the final stretch before Vasil hard fork

Input Output Global, the developers behind Cardano published details of the final preparation for Vasil hard fork. Developers shared the progress in a series of recent tweets. The complex upgrade has multiple stakeholders involved.

#Vasil is the most ambitious update program for #Cardano to date. With such a complex upgrade and multiple stakeholders, we need to be confident the ecosystem is ready.



In the last 48h the following exchanges confirmed they are #ReadyForVasil:@ChangellyPro@hitbtc@ZBexchange — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) September 21, 2022

Several exchanges like ChangellyPro, HitBTC, ZBexchange have confirmed their readiness for the Vasil hard fork. In the last 48 hours, these exchanges joined the rest in pledging support for Cardano’s upgrade.

Thirty nine exchanges have now upgraded, 87.59% liquidity is now arranged for Cardano’s update. Over 98% of mainnet blocks are now being created by the Vasil node 1.35.3. The top Cardano dApps have confirmed that they have tested and they are ready for the hard fork.

Input Output developers set the above three conditions as critical mass indicators. Since these conditions have been met, it is the final mile before the Vasil hard fork is implemented on September 22.

Analysts see massive opportunities for Cardano price rally

Michaël van de Poppe, a crypto analyst and trader suggested that Cardano’s Vasil hard fork is expected to deliver a “massive performance improvement” to the network. Cardano is likely to see massive opportunities once the altcoin’s scalability climbs.

Captain Faibik, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noted that Cardano is consolidating in a green box. The altcoin needs to reclaim the $0.52 level on the major trendline to confirm its breakout.