Cardano developers released a new development update

Input Output HongKong (IOHK), the developers of Cardano, released a new development update on June 10, 2022. The developers commented on the progress made towards Hydra and the Vasil hard fork.

The node, ledger and consensus teams continued to prepare for the Vasil hard fork and all teams operational focus remained on delivering the combinator event efficiently and seamlessly. They started working on the integration programs to ensure that nodes and other components are Vasil-compatible. The teams will continue addressing the remaining issues that were identified in the extensive ongoing testing program.

The networking team is currently working on the design phase and addressing other issues regarding the progress of the Vasil hard fork. The Hydra team has worked on issues related to validators.

Charles Hoskinson argues bear markets are better for DeFi project growth

Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano and the CEO of IOHK, recently told the community that bear markets are better for developing DeFi. Hoskinson was quoted as saying:

I personally have been through, I think, like six bear markets now. And every time you’ve seen major advancements. That’s where the smart contract revolution came from. That’s where a lot of DeFi revolution came from.

Hoskinson argued that there is a higher focus on interoperability improvements in the current bear market. He said,

... bear markets are the perfect time for [governance and improvements in interoperability protocols] to happen because everyone is much more focused on work, and they tend to be much more cooperative.

Cardano price could go lower

Christopher Lewis, a crypto analyst, evaluated the Cardano price trend and revealed that the 50-day EMA offers significant downward pressure on the altcoin, so ADA is struggling to recover. Once Cardano price breaks above the 50-day EMA, it could witness a short-lived breakout.

If Cardano's price breaks below the $0.60 level, it could be as low as $0.40. Given that the 50-day and the 200-day EMA are spread out, there is downside momentum in the Cardano price chart, and the altcoin is currently slow-moving, and remains in a bearish trend.

