Cardano celebrates milestone: Hosts Argentina’s first legally enforceable smart contract

Cardano (ADA) recovers slightly to trade around $0.34 on Friday after declining 4% so far this week. Cardano’s ambassador Mauro Andreoli recently highlighted the milestone of Argentina’s first legally and judicially enforceable contract — a loan agreement for 10,000 ADA tokens, valued at $3,380 — which may set a precedent for the future legal recognition of blockchain-based agreements in the country.

Cardano marks milestone with first loan agreement under Argentine law

Cardano has achieved a significant milestone by hosting Argentina’s first legally enforceable smart contract. Cardano ambassador Mauro Andreoli announced this achievement in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

“We did it,” he wrote. “We have just signed the first legally and judicially enforceable contract on the Cardano network, in full compliance with the laws of the Argentine Republic.”

The legal agreement follows Argentina's decision in December 2023 to legalize cryptocurrency for commercial contracts.

The legal agreement follows Argentina’s decision in December 2023 to legalize cryptocurrency for commercial contracts. The contract is a loan agreement between two Cardano ambassadors, Mauro Andreoli and Lucas Macchia, for 10,000 ADA tokens valued at $3,380. Repayment is due in four months at a 10% interest rate. The transaction was notarized with the Transaction ID.

This legal precedent comes just weeks before Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson will meet with Argentine President Javier Milei at the upcoming Cardano Summit 2024.

Milei has legalized using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in commercial contracts as part of his administration’s pro-crypto stance.

Cardano’s first legally enforceable smart contract in Argentina represents a major step in adopting blockchain technology within legal frameworks. With the support of Cardano’s network and the Argentine courts, this contract may set the tone for future legal recognition of blockchain-based agreements in the country.