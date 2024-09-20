- Cardano could rally if it breaks above the symmetrical triangle technical pattern it is trading within.
- On-chain data paints a bullish picture as ADA’s dormant wallets are in motion and open interest is rising.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.304 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Cardano (ADA) price trades within a symmetrical triangle on Friday, a breakout from which could signal a rally ahead. ADA’s rising open interest further supports the bullish thesis, as do the recent movements seen in previously dormant wallets.
Cardano price shows potential for upward momentum
Cardano price trades inside a symmetrical triangle, a technical pattern formed by connecting multiple high and low levels with two converging trendlines (from the end of July to mid-September). This technical pattern has a bullish bias, and the target is generally obtained by measuring the distance between the first swing high and the first swing low to the breakout point. As of Friday, Cardano trades at $0.354, approaching the upper trendline of the triangle.
Assuming the breakout happens by closing a daily candlestick above the daily resistance level at $0.360, adding the 65% measurement to the potential breakout level of $0.360 reveals a target of $0.595. Investors should be cautious of this theoretical move as it could face a slowdown after an 18% rally to retest Cardano’s daily resistance level of $0.424 as traders could opt to book profits.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator on the daily chart supports Cardano’s rise. The MACD line (blue line) has crossed above the signal line (yellow line), giving a buy signal. It shows rising green histogram bars above the neutral zero line, suggesting that Cardano price could experience upward momentum.
Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades at 55, above its neutral level of 50, and points upwards. A cross to levels over 60 would indicate that bullish momentum is gaining traction.
ADA/USDT daily chart
Cardano’s on-chain data further supports the bullish thesis. Coinglass’s data shows that the futures’ Open Interest (OI) in Cardano at exchanges is also increasing. The OI indicates the total number of outstanding derivative contracts that have not been settled (offset by delivery) and whether money flows into the contract are increasing or decreasing.
Increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which suggests a bullish trend. On the contrary, when OI decreases, it is usually a sign that the market is liquidating, more investors are leaving, and prices may be going down.
The graph below shows that ADA’s OI increased from $185.56 million on Monday to $203.25 million on Friday, the highest level in over a month. This rise indicates that new or additional money is entering the market and new buying is occurring.
ADA Open Interest chart
Additionally, Santiment’s Age Consumed index aligns with the bullish outlook. The spikes in this index suggest dormant tokens (tokens stored in wallets for a long time) are in motion. These moves can be used to spot short-term local price tops or bottoms.
For ADA, history shows that those spikes were followed by a rally in prices. The most recent uptick seen on September 18 also forecasted that Cardano was ready for an uptrend.
ADA Santiment’s Age Consumed Index chart
However, If Cardano’s daily candlestick breaks below the lower trendline and closes below $0.304, it would form a lower low on the daily time frame, thus invalidating the bullish thesis. This could lead to further 9% losses for Cardano to retest its September 6 low of $0.275.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fed-led rally could have legs towards $65,000
Bitcoin has risen 7% so far this week, supported by the US Fed interest-rate cut and more than $300 million in ETFs inflows. The recent surge led BTC price to shatter several key technical resistance levels, a sign that the current two-week rally has likely some more way to go towards $65,000.
Ethereum, BNB and POL holders on the watch as BingX faces loss of $26 million in hack
Crypto exchange BingX said on Friday that it suffered a hack, an attack that led to “minimal” losses that researchers at PeckShield estimate at $26.68 million. The attacker swapped the stolen altcoins for Ethereum, Binance Coin and Polygon tokens, according to on-chain data.
Pepe price forecast: Eyes for 30% rally
Pepe extends the upward movement on Friday after breaking above the descending trendline and resistance barrier on Thursday. PEPE’s dormant wallets are in motion, and the long-to-short ratio is above one, further supporting this bullish move and hinting at a rally on the horizon.
Shiba Inu is poised for a rally as price action and on-chain metrics signal bullish momentum
Shiba Inu remains strong on Friday after breaking above a symmetrical triangle pattern on Thursday. This breakout signals bullish momentum, further bolstered by a rise in daily new transactions that suggests a potential rally in the coming days.
Bitcoin: On the road to $60,000
Bitcoin price retested and bounced off from the daily support level of $56,000 this week. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $140.7 million in inflows until Thursday and on-chain data supports a bullish outlook.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.