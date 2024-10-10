- Uniswap Labs announced the launch of Unichain, its Layer-2 solution built on the Ethereum blockchain.
- Unichain is designed to scale cross-chain transactions and swapping.
- UNI is up 10% following the announcement.
Uniswap (UNI) saw double-digit gains on Thursday after unveiling the launch of its DeFi Layer-2 solution, Unichain. Unichain is built to provide seamless cross-chain transactions while scaling the Ethereum blockchain.
UNI rises following Uniswap Labs' launch of Unichain
Uniswap Labs announced the launch of a testnet for its Ethereum Layer-2 solution known as Unichain. This new chain is designed to solve some of the interoperability issues in DeFi while boosting transaction speed for Ethereum's Main chain.
"We're launching Unichain – a fast, decentralized Superchain L2 that's built to be the home for DeFi and liquidity across chains," Uniswap Labs stated in an X post on Thursday.
The firm claims Unichain is designed to scale the Ethereum roadmap by offering a 95% cost reduction compared to the Mainchain.
Introducing @unichain — a new L2 designed for DeFi ✨— Uniswap Labs (@Uniswap) October 10, 2024
Fast blocks (250ms), cross-chain interoperability, and a decentralized validator network
Built to be the home for liquidity across chains pic.twitter.com/lqfJh6Ltio
Uniswap also stated that its partnership with Flashbot, an organization focused on addressing the challenges posed by Ethereum Maximal Extractable Value (MEV), would speed up the creation of blocks on Unichain.
Due to its dynamic user base, the Ethereum Layer-1 network often suffers from high gas fees during periods of congestion. This also leads to slow transaction speeds and more opportunities for validators to extract MEV from transactions.
Unichain announced it would navigate the challenge through a block builder that utilizes a trusted execution environment (TEE), which will improve transaction speed and transparency.
The DeFi platform also plans to launch cross-chain functionality through ERC-7683, a proposed token standard for enhancing cross-chain transactions while minimizing errors for better security.
Unichain will be built using the OP developer tool stack, and it will be a member of the Optimism Superchain, a unified network of Layer 2 blockchains, including the Base network, Optimism mainnet, Blast, Celo, etc.
As these chains become more interoperable and cheaper to launch, the crypto market may witness a proliferation of app-specific L2s across the DeFi landscape.
Some crypto community members highlighted that launching a native Layer-2 chain for Uniswap could impact the Ethereum mainnet.
According to DeFillama, Uniswap generates the highest revenue for Ethereum, contributing as one of the largest user bases for the Layer-1 chain.
Following the announcement, Uniswap's native token, UNI, surged about 14% before seeing a mild correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Uniswap the best-performing DEX exchange?
Uniswap daily active users are the highest than other DEX exchanges. Token Terminal data show UNI has collected $399 million in fees in the past three months. UNI’s 180-day trading volume is the highest in the DEX sector.
These crypto tokens have the best chance of recovery: XRP, Solana, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Chainlink
Crypto intelligence tracker Santiment tracks the narrative among traders to identify which assets have the best chance of recovery. Typically, the assets that crypto traders have the most negative sentiment towards, have the best chance of recovery.
BTC vulnerable despite surge in stablecoin market capitalization
Bitcoin price closed below the $62,000 support on Wednesday, showing signs of weakness. CryptoQuant report shows how rising stablecoin market capitalization could be a positive sign for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Shiba Inu could dip 7% as SHIB whales reduce their holdings
Shiba Inu, the second largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, edges slightly higher and trades at $0.00001710 at the time of writing on Thursday after a three-day decline. On-chain and technical indicators signal that further correction is likely in the meme coin.
Bitcoin: Is BTC sell-off over?
Bitcoin price declined over 6% this week until Friday as the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel added fuel to this sell-off. The decline was also supported by falling institutional demand for ETFs. BTC bulls seem to be holding strong at a critical support level.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.