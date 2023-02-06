Can the bond market sell-off negatively impact Binance Coin price?

- Binance Coin price slips lower for a third day in a row.
- BNB is set to slip below support at $323 as the level gets broken in the ASIA-PAC trading session.
- Bonds are selling off across the board on Monday as markets continue their downward path from Friday.
Binance Coin (BNB) price must see quite a few crypto traders puzzled this morning when looking at the charts. With several cryptocurrencies slipping lower, the risk is increasing that cryptocurrencies are lagging on the overall market reaction in the wake of the strong US job numbers. A catchup is due, and if the sell-off in the bond market is any guide this morning, BNB is set to drop below $300 as the US Goldilocks scenario is again being shelved for a few weeks.
Binance Coin price set to get overrun by the bond market
Binance Coin price is slightly lower this Monday morning after a blood-red opening of the markets during the ASIA-PAC session. Meanwhile, into the European trading session, bonds have been selling off across the board as traders are getting out of their bullish Goldilocks trades as the possibility of any rate cut in the US has become slightly narrower. Risk assets are in for a rough ride this month with the Goldilocks scenario being shelved.
BNB already broke below the $323 supportive level this morning and is currently taking a hiatus, while all other asset classes in the market are near daily lows. Rates are spiking up in the aftermath of the US jobs report from Friday as the big upside surprise confirmed what the Fed has been telling markets. This means some big unwinds will happen in risk assets, with BNB set to tank below $300 and could break either the monthly pivot or the 200-day Simple Moving Average with BNB’s fair value closer to $280.
BNB/USD daily chart
Upside support could come from the US session later this evening, should traders there brush off the jobs report from Friday. US traders might buy the dip across the board and see price action jump higher with Binance Coin price jumping above $336.50, preferably even above the monthly R1 at $343. The road is at least open for a jump higher in the coming weeks toward $389. A slowdown in that rally is expected near the R2 resistance level at $375, but this would still see 15% profits materialising.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Can Visa's large value payments on Ethereum fuel an ETH price rally?
Visa, a global payments giant, seeks to build “muscle memory” around settlements, allowing customers to convert digital assets to fiat on its platform.
Will Uniswap V3 save Binance Coin price from a brutal 20% crash?
A proposal to deploy Uniswap V3 on the BNB chain has ignited a battle in the crypto community. A California-based venture capital firm, Andreesen Horowitz, known as a16z, has used its full weight and deployed 15 million UNI.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Is this the beginning of the end for bulls?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is the glue that is holding this 2023 bull run intact for Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins. But the BTC bulls are beginning to show some weakness, therefore, investors need to be cautious of a sudden reversal.
Is there more upside to Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu’s rally after 100% gain in 90 days?
Shiba Inu token burn rate climbed by 67% since February 4. A total of 13,518,918 SHIB tokens have been burned, according to the Shibburn portal. The meme coin gained 100% against competitor Dogecoin in the last 90 days.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.