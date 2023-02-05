The venture firm used its 15 million UNI holding to vote against the deployment using the Wormhole bridge.
Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) voted against a final proposal to deploy Uniswap v3 on the BNB Chain using the Wormhole bridge, the Uniswap DAO forum shows.
The governance proposal to deploy the latest Uniswap iteration on the BNB Chain was submitted on Feb. 2 by 0xPlasma Labs on behalf of the Uniswap Community, after it passed a temperature check with 20 million (80.28%) votes for yes, and 4.9 million (19.72%) votes for no. On Feb. 5, the venture firm used its 15 million UNI holding to vote against the move.
At the time of publication, only 3% of UNI tokens had cast a vote, resulting in 23.4 million votes. The voting period is scheduled to end on Feb. 10.
Uniswap DAO - Proposal to deploy Uniswap V3 on BNB Chain using the Wormhole bridge. Source: Tally
Behind the disagreement is the cross-chain bridge chosen for the deployment. The proposal uses the Wormhole bridge, while a16z supports the use of LayerZero as the interoperability protocol.
Partners of the venture firm expressed their intention to vote for LayerZero as the deployment bridge during the temperature check. Eddy Lazzarin, head of engineering at a16z, commented in the proposal discussion on Jan. 31:
“To be totally unambiguous, we at a16z would have voted 15m tokens toward LayerZero if we were technically able to. And we will be able in future Snapshot votes. So, for the purposes of a “temperature check”, please count us this way.
In the proposal, 0xPlasma Labs notes that stakeholders within the Uniswap ecosystem "have expressed a desire to see trust-minimized bridges used for governance for the new Uniswap v3 deployment on BNB Chain.”
Based on technical assessments of four bridges and “a very complex discussion and voting on the Snapshot, the community chose the Wormhole bridge for the Uniswap v3 deployment on BNB Chain,” notes the proposal. The second position was held by the LayerZero team, with 17 million votes.
In 2022, the Wormhole protocol suffered one of the largest exploits targeting bridges, resulting in the loss of 120,000 Wrapped Ether (wETH) tokens, worth $321 million at the time. An attacker found a vulnerability in the protocol’s smart contract and was able to mint 120,000 wETH on Solana without collateral before swapping it for ETH
LayerZero Labs is part of a16z venture’s portfolio. In March, the protocol dedicated to omnichain decentralized applications raised $135 million in a funding round led by a16z and Sequoia, among other investors, earning unicorn status with a $1 billion valuation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is there more upside to Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu’s rally after 100% gain in 90 days?
Shiba Inu token burn rate climbed by 67% since February 4. A total of 13,518,918 SHIB tokens have been burned according to the Shibburn portal. The meme coin gained 100% against competitor Dogecoin in the last 90 days.
Why Bitcoin is still in a bear market and what this means for BTC price?
Bitcoin is currently in a bear market, according to analysts despite the massive rally of January. The selling pressure on the asset has reduced with miner inflow to exchanges declining to multi-year lows.
Here's what the new Dogecoin fork means for DOGE hodlers
EthereumFair, the project that brands itself as the world’s first Ethereum fork is in talks with the Dogecoin community for a fork. The team proposes retaining DOGE’s consensus algorithm and changing the mining algorithm to make it compatible with Ethereum graphics card mining.
What to expect from US CFTC’s landmark crypto enforcement in 2023
United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Rostin Behnam has said he will be continuing efforts for the agency to regulate cryptocurrencies, that is non-security tokens. In his remarks at the American Bar Association, Behnam said that the CFTC is well positioned to address regulatory gaps in crypto.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.