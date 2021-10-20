Despite ongoing bullish dominance, some coins from the top 10 list remain in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Yesterday, buyers tried to refresh the high of last week, but during the day, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) failed to rise above $62,680.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

In the evening, Bitstamp experienced a significant storm. In the afternoon, the lowest BTC price of $59,013 was recorded there. On other exchanges, the pair only slightly pierced the psychological support of $60,000.

Today, buyers might try to break through to the $64,895 level, which passes through the historical high of the Bitcoin price. If bears derail this attempt, then the price may dip to the support of $58,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $62,223 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) could not follow the rise of other coins and its rate has gone down by 0.86% since yesterday.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Cardano (ADA) has fixed below the moving average, which means that bears have seized the mid-term initiative. Currently, one needs to pay close attention to the level of $1.899. If sellers break it, one should expect a sharp drop to the zone of the most liquidity around $1.482.

ADA is trading at $2.116 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is the biggest gainer from the list today as the meme coin has risen 3%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the rise, SHIB remains trading in a wide channel between the support at 2,010 and 3,528 satoshis. The trading volume remains low, which means that traders are accumulating their power for a further sharp move. In terms of the nearest price projection, sideways trading is the more likely price action.

SHIB is trading at 2,831 satoshis at press time.

DOGE/USD

Unlike SHIB coin, DOGE could not show the same performance and has fallen by 4.13%.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

After the test of the $0.27 level supported by high trading volume, buyers could not hold the initiative and once again touched the zone of the most liquidity around $0.24.

Currently, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the altcoin is located in the sideways channel. One needs to buy when DOGE comes back to the $0.1940 zone or the resistance at $0.3495.

DOGE is trading at $0.2438 at press time.