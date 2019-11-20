The BTC/USD price shot down on an intraday basis amid no real fundamental catalyst.

Incidentally, some macroeconomic news hit the wires with some more issue between the US and China on trade.

As you can see on the chart below the price sold off by USD 137 over a 45 minute period with a few really strong flashes to the downside.

As always our analysts will be on the lookout for any news following this move.

This seems to be a broad-based sell of as Ether, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and XRP suffered the same fate.