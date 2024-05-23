- The US SEC approved spot ETH ETF applications on Thursday after initial delays.
- SEC surprisingly began to engage with issuers on Monday after weeks of silence.
- Ethereum may set a new all-time high as Bitcoin did after ETF approval.
The US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approved 19b-4s filings of spot ETH ETFs on Thursday after several weeks of silence towards issuers.
SEC approves spot ETH ETF amended filings
The SEC approved 19b-4s filings of spot ETH ETFs on Thursday after asking exchanges to submit amended filings on Monday. The approval comes after weeks of silence from the SEC towards ETF applications.
The SEC would also have to approve S-1s applications — which may take some weeks — before the ETFs officially launch.
Here's the link for everyone asking https://t.co/mzOPL1EZqC pic.twitter.com/4ZRQY0Y6vk— James Seyffart (@JSeyff) May 23, 2024
After the SEC approved spot Bitcoin ETFs in January, many expected the agency also to greenlight applications for spot ETH ETFs. However, the SEC reportedly refused to engage with issuers, postponing applications on several occasions. Unlike its approach with spot Bitcoin ETFs, where it was in constant contact with issuers, the SEC's silence led many to believe it wouldn't approve spot ETH ETFs. As a result, Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart tagged approval odds of the ETFs at 25%.
In addition, Ethereum infrastructure provider Consensys court filings showed that the SEC was considering declaring ETH as a security after launching investigations into Ethereum-related firms.
However, the SEC surprisingly began engaging with issuers on Monday, asking exchanges to submit amended 19b-4s filings. As a result, Balchunas and Seyffart increased their approval odds to 75%, terming the move as largely political and possibly spurred by US President Joe Biden after Presidential candidate Donald Trump's pro-crypto speech.
What the Ethereum ETF approval mean for investors
Considering Bitcoin's run to a new all-time high and the general market rally following its ETF approval in January, several experts predict spot ETH ETF will have a similar effect. Specifically, many expect DeFi tokens to be among the largest gainers alongside Ethereum in the next couple of weeks.
Matthew Sigel, Head of digital assets at Van Eck, predicts that yield across staking protocols would skyrocket as ETH leaves the ecosystem into these ETFs. However, this could also have security consequences for the broader Ethereum ecosystem. Some analysts have predicted that spot ETH ETFs inflows would be tiny compared to Bitcoin as most investors won't want to miss out on staking rewards. A recent analysis by CCData sheds light on this take:
"Hypothetically, if you had opened a 1000 ETH position on January 1st, 2023 with an ETF provider, instead of holding native Ether, which accrues staking rewards, you would have missed out on gains of over $200,000."
(This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
