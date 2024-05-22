- Crypto market sentiment turns bullish as Ethereum spot ETF approval odds increase to 75%.
- Ethereum Classic, Pepe, Floki and other DeFi tokens could gain momentum as the ETH ETF approval deadline nears.
- The US SEC’s deadline to decide on VanEck and Bitwise ETH ETFs is May 23.
Ethereum (ETH) price soared on Monday after Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas mentioned that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could be “doing a 180” on Ether spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) decision. Since then, Balchunas and colleague James Seyffart have both upped the ETF approval odds from 25% to 75%.
Update: @JSeyff and I are increasing our odds of spot Ether ETF approval to 75% (up from 25%), hearing chatter this afternoon that SEC could be doing a 180 on this (increasingly political issue), so now everyone scrambling (like us everyone else assumed they'd be denied). See… https://t.co/gcxgYHz3om— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) May 20, 2024
Ethereum spot ETF journey
- The US SEC's accelerated progress in approving spot ether ETFs, including requests for updated filings, reflects a potential fast-tracking of the approval process.
- The likelihood of the US SEC approving spot Ethereum ETFs has significantly increased, with analysts raising the probability to 75% from 25%.
- As a result, Ethereum price has clocked more than 20% gain since Monday.
- The notional open interest in futures tied to Ether reached a record $14.05 billion on Wednesday, signaling investor hopes for SEC approval of spot ether ETFs.
Read more: Ethereum resumes its rally as five potential issuers submit amended ETH ETF filings
According to Bloomberg Analyst James Seyffart, the US SEC’s decision on the VanEck and Bitwise Ethereum spot ETFs is due on May 23.
ETH ETF Deadline
ETH-based altcoins that could rally
It is not surprising that altcoins related to Bitcoin saw a major rally post-Bitcoin spot ETF approval. Likewise, tokens closely related to Ether could ride the ETF approval wave. Here’s a list of top altcoins that could see a significant rally in the days leading up to the Ether spot ETF approval.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC): This is a no-brainer selection. Like Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV, ETC is an important altcoin of ETH’s past.
- ETH-based meme coins: Pepe (PEPE) and Floki (FLOKI) are two ERC20 meme coins and are like Ethereum’s flagship meme coins. These tokens have started to become sensitive and correlated to ETH-based developments. Coupled with the meme coin frenzy narrative, these two altcoins will likely see a massive uptick in buying pressure.
- DeFi tokens: The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector harbors a multitude of tokens, but we can narrow it down to DEX tokens Uniswap (UNI) and SushiSwap (SUSHI). Staking protocol-based tokens like Lido DAO (LDO) are unlikely to ride the ETF wave since there have been clear comments about some institutions not opting to stake their ETH despite the chances of approval going up from 25% to 75% in the past week.
Let’s break down Ethereum Classic price, potential accumulation and take-profit levels.
Ethereum Classic price forecast
Ethereum Classic price saw a 17% daily candlestick after the positive development surrounding Ether spot ETF on Monday. This uptick pushed ETC to breach the declining trend line, as shown in the chart below, but it faced resistance around the daily resistance level of $33.24, which roughly coincides with the volume profile’s high volume node.
As the name suggests, the volume profile indicator tracks the volume traded across different price levels for a specified period. High-volume nodes are places where a large volume is traded and serve as a support or resistance level relative to the price. Low-volume nodes, on the contrary, are places where hardly any volume was traded, making them a level to watch for potential retracements and pullbacks.
Going forward, investors can expect a short-term profit-taking wave to knock the altcoin down to form a base between $29.87 and $28.57 levels. Sidelined buyers who missed the initial entry can buy ETC in this accumulation zone.
As ETC consolidates between $28.57 and roughly $30, investors can expect the range tightening to result in a breakout to the upside. This time, however, Ethereum Classic price will decisively breach the declining trend line, making its way to the daily resistance level of $33.24. This move would constitute an 11% gain from $29.87.
In a highly bullish case, Ethereum Classic price could breach $33.24 and retest the $36.14 hurdle, bringing the total gain to 20%.
ETC/USDT 12-hour chart
On the flipside, if Ethereum Classic price fails to hold above the daily support level of $28.57, it would signal that the bears are in control. Such a development will invalidate the bullish thesis and could send ETC down an additional 5% to tag the volume profile’s point of contract at $27.20. Ideally, a good accumulation zone in this case would be a sweep of $25, which would collect the sell-side liquidity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Worldcoin price could rally 20% if Nvidia earnings beat estimates
Worldcoin price is likely to rally 20% after a consolidation. Nvidia's earnings report on Wednesday could catalyze an upside move for WLD. A daily candlestick close below $4.20 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Shiba Inu whales accumulate SHIB, 25% upswing likely Premium
Shiba Inu price has breached a two-month consolidation, indicating its readiness to move. Investors can expect SHIB to rally 25% and tag the $0.0000315 resistance level.
Ethereum continues to rally as five potential spot ETH ETF issuers have already submitted amended filings
Ethereum (ETH) continued its rally on Tuesday following the submission of amended filings on the Securities & Exchange Commission's (SEC) website by five potential spot ETH ETF issuers.
zkSync is allegedly planning token generation event and airdrop
zkSync is allegedly planning a token generation event (TGE) this week and an airdrop launch in June. Matter Labs, the developers behind zkSync, decided to go fully decentralized.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods? Premium
Bitcoin price shows signs of continuing its uptrend, providing a buying opportunity between $64,580 to $63,095. On-chain metrics forecast a bullish outlook for BTC ahead. If BTC clears $70,000, the chances of resuming the uptrend would skyrocket.