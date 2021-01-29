Breaking: Robinhood suspends cryptocurrency trading following Doge’s 1,000% rally

- Robinhood has just restricted cryptocurrency trading as Dogecoin price exploded by 1,000%.
- The trading app has been under a lot of criticism lately after limiting buy orders for GameStop.
- A famous Reddit group named WallStreetBets boosted GameStop stock to fight shorts.
Robinhood, one of the most famous trading apps has restricted cryptocurrency trading on Friday as the price of Dogecoin exploded by up to 1,000% and even Bitcoin spiked by 30% thanks to a tweet from Elon Musk.
In retrospect, it was inevitable— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2021
Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to simply #Bitcoin and followed up with the tweet above. This made Bitcoin price spike by around 30%. Before Musk's tweet, the WallStreetBets Reddit group started to pump Dogecoin which positioned itself in the top 10 of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
