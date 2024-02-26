Bitcoin price's next move should manifest soon as MicroStrategy grows BTC portfolio to 193K tokens

- Bitcoin price remains range-bound with horizontal consolidation as halving countdown continues.
- As markets lean south, BTC could make a 3% drop to $50,000 before the next leg up.
- The bearish thesis will be invalidated if the price clears and closes above $52,985.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading without directional bias, a status that has prevailed since February 12. This is despite technical indicators having a defined lean. The reluctance to sell comes as the BTC community counts down days to the miner halving, while the hesitance to buy comes on the back of an uncertain market with analysts forecasting a healthy correction.
Also Read: Week Ahead: Bitcoin threatens a drop, altcoins in shambles
MicroStrategy grows BTC portfolio to 193K
Fifty-two days to the halving, business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has added 3,000 BTC tokens worth $155 million to its portfolio, according to an announcement by the company’s CEO Michael Saylor on social media platform X. The average purchase price per token in the latest investment is $51,813.
MicroStrategy has acquired an additional 3,000 BTC for ~$155 million at an average price of $51,813 per #bitcoin. As of 2/25/24, @MicroStrategy now hodls 193,000 $BTC acquired for ~$6.09 billion at an average price of $31,544 per bitcoin. $MSTR https://t.co/micudbYf3P— Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) February 26, 2024
On-chain tool Lookonchain has corroborated the revelation, indicating that with MicroStrategy’s BTC portfolio growing to 193,000, the portfolio is now valued at $9.9 billion, with an average purchase price of $31,544. MicroStrategy already has over $3.8 billion in unrealized profit at the current price
MicroStrategy bought another 3,000 $BTC($155M) at $51,813!#MicroStrategy currently holds 193K $BTC($9.9B), and the average buying price is $31,544.— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) February 26, 2024
At current prices, the profit has exceeded $3.8B! pic.twitter.com/51ccSstfLv
As of February 21, MicroStrategy boasted a stark 190,000 BTC tokens in its portfolio, which brought its market capitalization to around $12 billion. With the latest move, the firm is even closer to the S&P 500 list than it was then with Nasdaq showing a market cap of $13.4 billion as of 16:00 GMT.
Find out the threshold for listing on the S&P 500, the list of America’s largest 500 publicly traded firms, here.
Notably, the development comes hours after MicroStrategy’s X account was hacked, leading to approximately $440,000 in losses from unsuspecting users. Specifically, it happened that the bad actors posted a phishing message on the firm’s X account, touting “$MSTR tokens” up for grabs.
0xe7645b8672b28a17dd0d650a5bf89539c9aa28da— ZachXBT (@zachxbt) February 26, 2024
~$440K stolen from the compromise so far
On-chain detective ZachXBT confirmed the attack, where users following the malicious link to claim the “$MSTR token” were instead redirected to a fake MicroStrategy website. Here, they received a prompt to link their crypto wallets and grant permissions. MicroStrategy has since taken back control of their X account and has taken down the fake message. One of the victims lost approximately $420,000 in different tokens, Etherscan data shows.
Bitcoin price prognosis as MicroStrategy makes headlines
Bitcoin price is trading absent directional bias, trapped within the range of $52,996 and $49,237. BTC is already overbought with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) position above 70. The price is at high risk of a correction, likely dropping 3% to the $50,000 psychological level.
BTC/USDT 3-day chart
Conversely, based on other technicals, the upside potential is also strong with the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) indicating a correction may not be due just yet. This is because the SOPR remains below 1, at 0.91, as a 30-day moving average (MA).
For the layperson, this ratio suggests that BTC holders who are sitting on unrealized profits are not showing any intention to cash in on their gains so far.
Besides the SOPR, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) still show a strong presence of bulls, which can be seen with thee red histogram bars.
Increased buying pressure could see Bitcoin price clear the range high at $52,985, opening the expanse for a continuation of the climb to $55,000. In a highly bullish case, the BTC rally extrapolates to $60,000. Such a move would constitute a 12% climb above current levels and could send BTC into the supply zone between $60,050 and $67,789.
This would give it a chance of retaking its $69,000 all-time high recorded in November 2021. The first sign would be a break and close above $64,014, the mean threshold of the range.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
How does Open Interest affect cryptocurrency prices?
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
How does Funding rate affect cryptocurrency prices?
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price notes further decline, report reveals ADA ecosystem is plagued with dead coins
Cardano price continued its decline on Monday. ADA price dropped nearly 3% in the past 24 hours. In a recent report by Alpha Quest, the protocol ranks in the top 10 blockchains that host dead coins.
APE price rallies nearly 8% as ApeCoin sees surge in activity
ApeCoin price rallied to $1.98, and yielded nearly 8% daily gains and nearly 14% weekly gains for holders. Notable developments in ApeCoin include the three active proposals in the ApeCoin DAO and the $26.05 million token unlock that occurred on February 17.
XRP price could sweep support at $0.50 as expert argues SEC is less likely to settle lawsuit against Ripple
XRP price decline to the psychologically important level of $0.50 becomes likely as the altcoin drops to $0.53 on Monday. XRP holders are anticipating the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) next move.
Lido DAO Price Prediction: LDO consolidation eyes retest of $4.56
Lido DAO price is in a rangebound play between $2.55 and $4.04. After clearing weekly hurdles, LDO looks poised for an explosive rally to retest the range high at $4.04. In some cases, the altcoin could extend above $4.50 and form a local top there.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook. Investors can expect BTC to consolidate between the $52,062 to $45,160 levels.