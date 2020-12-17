Breaking: Bitcoin goes all ballistic breaks the $22,000 psychological barrier

Bitcoin seems to have launched itself to the moon after it surged above $20,000 for the first time in history. The flagship cryptocurrency has not slowed down the rally amid the price discovery movement.
It is believed the fear of missing out (FOMO) is the force behind the incredible price action. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is trading at $22,060. All three moving averages, the 200 Simple Moving Average, the 100 SMA, and 50 SMA, are behind BTC, currently playing catch up. In other words, Bitcoin is exceptionally bullish.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
The least resistance path is upwards, and there is no known resistance ahead (price discovery). Therefore, the rally could continue as far as t speculation permits.
Price and technical updates will continue along the day and the week-long, as Bitcoin navigates the space towards the moon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
