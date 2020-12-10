Breaking: Another $100 million Bitcoin purchase, this time from MassMutual

MassMutual, an American multinational insurance company has announced the purchase of $100 million in Bitcoin.

This is the latest example of institutional investors joining the cryptocurrency market.

The massive insurance company that has more than $235 billion in its accounts, has just announced the purchase of $100 million in Bitcoin according to the Wall Street Journal. The recent acquisition is set to provide the insurance company with a "measured yet meaningful exposure to a growing economic aspect of our increasingly digital."

The company also invested a $5 million equity stake in New York Digital Investments Group. MassMutual had a revenue of over $29 billion in 2016 and counts with more than 10,000 employees globally.