- BONK continues its impressive run with another 10% growth in the past few hours.
- BRETT and MOG broke out of the market stagnancy with a 10% rally.
- Non-exchange SHIB whales have been accumulating the meme coin in the past month.
BONK, BRETT, and MOG were outliers among top meme coins on Tuesday after rallying more than 10% in the past 24 hours. Their move has seen them flip other tokens to climb the standings among top cryptocurrencies.
The meme coins leading the market recovery
BONK flipped dogwifhat (WIF) to become the largest Solana meme coin after rising by another 10% on Tuesday. BONK has risen nearly 30% in the past two days to increase its weekly performance to a 3% gain. While many predicted that BONK would continue a downtrend after a correction from its rally in early June, the Solana meme coin has proven otherwise, breaking out of the wider market lull by a mile.
According to Santiment's data, BONK's social volume and dominance have also increased following its price, indicating increased interest in the meme coin. As previously mentioned, BONK's recent growth can partly be attributed to its live events and partnerships with Heliopay and Binance.
BONK Social Volume & Dominance
BONK's open interest (OI) has risen more than 13% in the past 24 hours. Its rising OI and growing price could cause BONK to see more growth in the coming days.
Base meme coin BRETT is another outlier in the meme sector after it broke out of the wider market's bearish outlook with a 10% rally.
Ethereum-based Mog Coin also grew rapidly on Tuesday after soaring more than 12%. This move has seen it flip BOME to become the eighth-largest meme coin by market capitalization.
Other meme tokens like SHIB and FLOKI saw gains shy of 2%. According to Santiment, non-exchange whales continue to accumulate SHIB while exchange whales' holdings are depleting.
Notably, 150 of the largest SHIB non-exchange whales have increased their holdings by 6.57 trillion SHIB in the past month. Conversely, 150 large exchange whales have reduced their holdings by 5.53 trillion SHIB. SHIB has risen about 22% since the market drawdown on July 5.
Meanwhile, footballer Lionel Messi's Instagram account was suspected to have been compromised after a post promoting the WATER meme coin, a project several crypto analysts have flagged as a potential rug pull.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple climb higher, beat mid-week slump even as selling pressure persists
Bitcoin trades above $58,000 on Wednesday, following two consecutive days of positive inflows in Spot ETFs this week. Ethereum trades above psychological resistance at $3,000 as founder Vitalik Buterin and key influencers speak at EthCC conference on Wednesday.
Ripple lawsuit ruling awaited while analyst sets double-digit target for XRP in 2025
Ripple traders are awaiting the final ruling in the US Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit against the payment remittance firm. A pro-crypto attorney, Fred Rispoli, informed market participants that a ruling is likely by July 31 2024, through a tweet on X.
Bitcoin price faces resistance near $58,000 despite second consecutive day of inflows in US spot Bitcoin ETFs
Bitcoin spot ETFs received the second consecutive day of inflows this week on Tuesday. On June 5 and 6, 35,486 BTC outflowed from BitMEX, marking the second-largest BTC outflow in the exchange.
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu could extend gains as selling pressure declines, investors accumulate DOGE and SHIB
Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu extend their gains on Wednesday as the selling pressure on the meme coins reduced. Data from the on-chain intelligence tracker IntoTheBlock shows that less than 50% of wallet addresses holding these meme coins are currently profitable.
Bitcoin: BTC sinks under $55,000 as Mt Gox prepares payment to creditors
Bitcoin (BTC) price is having its worst week of the year, influenced by selling activity among BTC miners and heavy transfers of Bitcoins to exchanges by Mt Gox and the German Government.