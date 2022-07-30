The hype surrounding blockchain gaming is undeniably at a fever pitch right now. Over the past year, different crypto gaming platforms have been developed and have already been able to gain mainstream attention.

Many of these games use the popular pay-to-earn (P2E) operating model to entice their users. The rationale is simple - if players are able to actually make money while gaming, then it would be easier for them to enjoy the games they play, and they would be willing to even spend more time doing it. This structure makes them incredibly effective at all points, and it is one of the major reasons why crypto and blockchain games have become so notable.

The Earning Potential Alone Stands Strong

Blockchain gaming has become a necessity for today’s gaming environment. No longer are gamers expected to simply just play for the fun of it. If players are to spend hours of their lives on these platforms, then it would be important for them to also earn money for their activities.

This is why blockchain gaming has become so popular. Blockchain games come with their own tokens and the opportunities to earn NFTs, ensuring that players never have to worry about profitability. As long as the market is solid - and it usually is - there isn’t much of a problem

How Blockchain Games Make Themselves Distinct

Building A Reliable Economy

Blockchain gaming has been able to grow thanks to several factors. Right now, one of them is the fact that many of these games have now been able to incorporate non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

In traditional gaming, players would usually have to fight to get things like new avatars, fresh game skins, and other gaming assets. However, blockchain games have now made it easier for players to earn money thanks to their use of NFTs as in-game assets.

When you get into most blockchain games today, you will find that these in-game assets are essentially NFTs. instead of buying just a regular game skin, the skin you’re purchasing is actually an NFT. This means that you can trade your skins with another player - they pay you, and they collect an NFT. With NFTs being solid long-term investments, it is possible for you to earn money instantly.

At the same time, the person buying your skins knows that the NFTs they’re getting can also be traded down the line. So, they are more inclined to make such a purchase, knowing that their investment is covered.

You could invest thousands of dollars into a game like Fortnite to purchase skins. But once you switch games, that money is essentially gone. Blockchain games ensure that regardless of where you go, your money remains intact - and continues to grow over time

Blockchain Games also have the benefit of helping you to keep ownership of your assets. The skins you sell are yours since they’re NFTs. You have them in your wallet, so you don’t have to worry about someone stealing them.

Finally, it is worth noting that many blockchain games have built their own marketplaces where activities and trading can be carried out. This way, anyone looking to sell an NFT can do so - at the same time, players hoping to sell other in-game assets would be able to do so easily without having to go through external sources.

A jump in liquidity - especially when based on the platform’s assets - would only bolster these platforms' ability to serve their players in the long run.

Establishing A Fair, Thriving Community

It would be impossible to talk about blockchain gaming without mentioning platforms that also make it possible for people to build their own games within their ecosystems. Instead of just playing a game, you could actually build yours in an expansive environment and watch as you grow.

For instance, a player could go on Mech and take advantage of the platform’s creator tools and no-code gaming engine. With these, you can create your own mini-game inside of Mech and earn money as a creator - while also playing other games in the ecosystem and earning money from those.

Mech is gradually shaping up to be the blockchain game that everyone wants. Its developers are already working on creating a battle royale-style tournament, and they already sold thousands of Mech NFTs. attracting players to its in-game ecosystem is sure to spur adoption faster than what many traditional gaming engines have seen so far.

Right now, Mech is also looking to expand and build a stronger name in the blockchain gaming space. The platform recently hired Kyle Klemmer as its chief operating officer (COO), bolstering its management team even more. Kyle will be bringing 15 years of experience running companies at different stages and across multiple fields - including crypto.

Transparency & Decentralization

Another major benefit of these pure blockchain games is the fact that many of them come with their own specific tokens. Most of these tokens are proof-of-stake (PoS), meaning that you can stake them in the game to earn even more tokens and grow your wealth.

Staking also ensures that you get a direct say in the game and how it is run. So, instead of traditional games just bringing updates and expecting players to deal with them, blockchain games ensure that you are able to have a say in what the game developers do.

Over time, this should reduce problems like corruption - especially on the developer’s side. Also, the decentralization ensures that gamers are truly satisfied with what the game developers do.

At the same time, it is worth noting that all interactions in blockchain games are stored on the blockchain. So, games are compelled to operate in a transparent manner. There’s no cheating here, so everyone has a level playing field. Thus, the only way to truly win is to invest time and effort into mastering the game - not just knowing the developers.