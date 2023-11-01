Bitget Global hit by $10 million deficit after listing fake version of TOKEN

- Crypto derivatives exchange Bitget announced the delisting of TOKEN after the exchange was left with a $10 million hole.
- The platform listed the fake TOKEN, after the Floki team requested not to list the asset until seven days after it goes live.
- Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao criticized the exchange’s listing of the fake TOKEN.
Bitget, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange that recently made the headlines for listing Floki’s TOKEN, is hit by a $10 million deficit. The exchange reportedly announced the delisting of TOKEN after citing potential price manipulation and liquidity issues.
The asset listed on Bitget is a fake one, the listing was made against the Floki team’s request to wait for a week. The fake listing resulted in trades worth millions of dollars on Bitget’s platform.
Bitget scrambles to fill $10 million hole after fake token listing
Bitget exchange has found itself in a $10 million hole after the exchange listed the fake version of Floki’s TOKEN and suffered price manipulation. The exchange had recently disregarded Floki’s request against listing its token; the listing was followed by millions of dollars in trade, without equivalent assets to facilitate user withdrawals.
Announcement on The Delisting of TokenFi (TOKEN) and Buyback Plan— Bitget (@bitgetglobal) October 31, 2023
Full details below:https://t.co/gMsQwasQ5p
Bitget listed the fake TOKEN prior to the asset officially becoming tradable. The team behind Floki set the record straight and described the series of events that led to Bitget’s listing and the financial setback for the exchange, in a tweet on X.
SETTING THE RECORDS STRAIGHT ABOUT THE UNAUTHORIZED BITGET $TOKEN LISTING— FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) October 31, 2023
On October 18, 2023, we put up a DAO proposal to launch the Floki staking program and a reward token that will target a trillion-dollar industry with strong potential. While we didn’t mention it in the DAO… pic.twitter.com/JGnlKmR0lo
The exchange platform had initially criticized Floki’s TOKEN treasury and vesting schedule. The incident has left Bitget scrambling to recover its losses. Bitget’s situation requires 10% of the TokenFi total supply, to make the exchange whole after its $10 million deficit. The challenge is that a majority of TOKEN is currently locked in Floki’s staking pool and there is a lack of liquidity, Bitget may be unable to buy an equivalent volume of TOKEN on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Binance CEO condemns Bitget’s move
Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) criticized Bitget exchange for its fake token listing in a recent tweet on X.
@bitgetglobal really messed up with the wrong community this time ️— CZ Binance (Parody) (@cz_binancecool) November 1, 2023
CZ claims that the exchange has “messed with the wrong community,” referring to Floki Inu project’s FLOKI and TOKEN holders.
