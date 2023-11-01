Bitget Global hit by $10 million deficit after listing fake version of TOKEN

Share:

Crypto derivatives exchange Bitget announced the delisting of TOKEN after the exchange was left with a $10 million hole.

The platform listed the fake TOKEN, after the Floki team requested not to list the asset until seven days after it goes live.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao criticized the exchange’s listing of the fake TOKEN.

Bitget, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange that recently made the headlines for listing Floki’s TOKEN, is hit by a $10 million deficit. The exchange reportedly announced the delisting of TOKEN after citing potential price manipulation and liquidity issues.

The asset listed on Bitget is a fake one, the listing was made against the Floki team’s request to wait for a week. The fake listing resulted in trades worth millions of dollars on Bitget’s platform.

Bitget scrambles to fill $10 million hole after fake token listing

Bitget exchange has found itself in a $10 million hole after the exchange listed the fake version of Floki’s TOKEN and suffered price manipulation. The exchange had recently disregarded Floki’s request against listing its token; the listing was followed by millions of dollars in trade, without equivalent assets to facilitate user withdrawals.

Bitget listed the fake TOKEN prior to the asset officially becoming tradable. The team behind Floki set the record straight and described the series of events that led to Bitget’s listing and the financial setback for the exchange, in a tweet on X.

The exchange platform had initially criticized Floki’s TOKEN treasury and vesting schedule. The incident has left Bitget scrambling to recover its losses. Bitget’s situation requires 10% of the TokenFi total supply, to make the exchange whole after its $10 million deficit. The challenge is that a majority of TOKEN is currently locked in Floki’s staking pool and there is a lack of liquidity, Bitget may be unable to buy an equivalent volume of TOKEN on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance CEO condemns Bitget’s move

Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) criticized Bitget exchange for its fake token listing in a recent tweet on X.

CZ claims that the exchange has “messed with the wrong community,” referring to Floki Inu project’s FLOKI and TOKEN holders.