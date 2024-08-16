- Marathon Digital (MARA) added 4,141 BTC worth $249 million this week.
- On Tuesday and Wednesday, Mt. Gox and the US government fund transfer create FUD among traders.
- On-chain data shows negative bias, signaling a bearish move for BTC ahead.
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $58,000 on Friday after after testing and failing to overcome the resistance level around $62,000 earlier in the week. The risk-on mood returned to markets this week, Marathon Digital added 4,141 BTC worth $249 million to its holdings and the US SEC approved a MicroStrategy leveraged ETF, potentially giving investors more exposure to Bitcoin.
Still, Bitcoin failed to benefit from these news, as Mt. Gox and the US government fund transfers created FUD among traders. As Bitcoin price looks set to close the working week broadly stable, on-chain data shows the negative bias persists, signaling a bearish move for BTC in the upcoming days.
Marathon Digital buys more BTC
Arkham Intelligence and Lookonchain data show that the token balance of the wallet from Marathon Digital (MARA), one of the largest Bitcoin miners, has increased from 15,000 to 19,000 BTC this week. The token balance history shows that MARA holdings have increased from $891 million to $1.12 billion this week until Friday.
This purchase indicates that institutional investors like MARA see potential in Bitcoin as a long-term investment opportunity.
MARA BTC Holdings chart
MARA BTC Token Balance History
Marathon Digital(@MarathonDH) announced that they bought 4,144 $BTC($249M) at an average price of $59,500 from Aug 12 to Aug 14.— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 16, 2024
On-chain data shows that Marathon has received 3,896 $BTC($227.9M) from #GalaxyDigital, #FalconX and #NYDIG.https://t.co/6rzafRB3FM pic.twitter.com/IR6Ld4hwtM
Additionally, per the Nasdaq regulation update, the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approved Defiance’s Daily Target 1.75X Long Microstrategy ETF MSTR, a leveraged ETF. This allows the investors to seek daily leveraged investment returns of 1.75 times the daily percentage change of the stock.As Microstrategy is a big holder of Bitcoin, the new investment product has the potential to give traders more indirect access to the main crypto.
US government, Mt.Gox funds transfers raise concerns
Arkham Intelligence data shows that on Wednesday, a wallet associated with the US government transferred 10,000 BTC, worth $593.5 million, to Coinbase Prime. These funds were related to Silk Road Confiscated Funds by the US Department of Justice (DOJ).
Additionally, Mt. Gox wallets showed fund movement on Tuesday, with a wallet that previously received $2.19 billion in Bitcoin from Mt. Gox now initiating test transactions.
This wallet, identified as bc1q26, is likely Bitgo, the final exchange collaborating with the Mt. Gox Trustee to distribute funds to creditors. According to Arkham, the move could be related to the distribution of funds to Mt.Gox creditors.
These activities could generate FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt) among traders, potentially contributing to the downward pressure for Bitcoin's price this week.
BREAKING: 10K Silk Road BTC ($593.5M) moved to Coinbase Prime— Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) August 14, 2024
Wallet bc1ql received 10K BTC from a known US Government wallet 2 weeks ago. This BTC has just been sent on to 33J, a Coinbase Prime deposit wallet. pic.twitter.com/kNLsiJzL95
BREAKING: Bitgo has just moved $2B of Mt. Gox BTC. pic.twitter.com/3aPFPhmGGN— Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) August 13, 2024
Bitcoin on-chain data shows negative bias
CryptoQuant Binance funding rates chart is crucial for gauging future market sentiment. A sharp decline indicates aggressive short selling and the liquidation of long positions.
Bitcoin's funding rates on Binance have been negative for the third consecutive day, reaching levels not seen since October 2023. Negative funding rates reflect bearish sentiment and short seller dominance, which suggests that short traders are willing to pay long traders. This could indicate a bearish market sentiment in the short term.
Bitcoin Funding rates Binance chart
Additionally, the Net Unrealized Profit and Loss (NUPL) indicates the total profit or loss in all the coins, represented as a ratio. The 0.4 level has historically served as a significant support and resistance point.
Currently, NUPL stands at 0.45, and data shows that a breach below this level often marks the onset of a substantial downward trend. If the index continues its downward movement, it's reasonable to anticipate that the bears could take full control of the market. Such a scenario could lead to a further decline in Bitcoin's price.
Bitcoin NUPL chart
Institutional flows weren’t supporting Bitcoin price this week, either. According to Coinglass data, US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced three days of slight inflows and one day of outflows this week until Thursday, totaling $3.5 million in net outflows. Net flows can help gauge investors sentiment towards Bitcoin, but when these are small – like this week so far – they are less significant considering that the total Bitcoin reserves held by the 11 US spot Bitcoin ETFs are at $53.74 billion.
Bitcoin Spot ETF Netflow chart
BTC finds rejection around $62,000 level
Bitcoin price retested $62,066 on Tuesday, which aligns with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level drawn from the swing high of $70,079 on July 29 to the low of $49,101 on August 5. BTC was rejected and declined by 5% in the following two days. As of Friday, it trades slightly higher by 1% at $58,231.
If BTC continues to face resistance at the $62,066 level, it could crash 14% from its current trading level at $58,231 to retest its daily support at $49,917.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) trade below their neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively, giving more credence to the bearish outlook.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if Bitcoin's price can close above the August 2 high of $65,596, it would set a higher high on the daily chart, possibly leading to a 6% price increase and testing the weekly resistance at $69,648.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum's supply rises by over 210,000 ETH amid Vitalik Buterin's charity donation
Ethereum is down 0.7% on Thursday following three consecutive days of net inflows across ETH ETFs. Meanwhile, ETH's annual inflation rate has continued trending upward.
Uniswap unveils $2.5 million security pool for v4 upgrade amid most UNI coins held at loss
Uniswap has launched a $2.35 million prize pool for researchers to audit its upcoming v4 codebase. Uniswap v4 will introduce several new features, including on-chain limit orders and flash accounting.
FLOKI down following partnership with Premier League club Nottingham Forest
Floki Inu (FLOKI) is down 1.5% on Thursday after revealing its partnership with Premier League football club Nottingham Forest for the 2024/2025 football season.
Justin Sun stakes Ether with Lido, says TRON Protocol offers six times higher yield at nearly 25%
Justin Sun, founder of TRON and crypto expert compared the staking yield on Ethereum and TRON in a recent tweet. Sun stakes his Ethereum with Lido Protocol and earns a 4% yield on his holdings.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bounce back from recent market crash?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $60,000 on Friday after a 7.2% decline and a dip below the $50,000 level earlier in the week, following a test of its daily support level at around $49,900 on Monday.