- Bitcoin price is trading below the 200-week SMA again as the week nears an end.
- A breakdown of this historically significant support could lead to another 50% crash.
- If history is any indicator, a bounce here that produces a higher high above $52,000 could trigger a new bull run for BTC.
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.
With its current position, BTC could be preparing to wreak havoc by triggering another brutal leg down or a surprising run-up. The market participants are in shock and will get trampled on regardless of the direction the big crypto takes.
Bitcoin price and historic significance
Bitcoin price, in its 12-year history, has tagged the 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) five times. Out of these five times, only six weekly candlesticks have closed below this barrier and have resulted in quick recoveries above it.
Interestingly, every retest was followed by the end of the bear market and the start of a new cycle. Another noteworthy observation is that any deviations below the 200-week SMA have not exceeded 30% and have been bought up quickly.
For the situation to flip bullish three things should happen in the order given below:
- Bitcoin price needs to recover above the 200-week SMA.
- Produce a higher high above the last swing high at $52,000 on a weekly time frame.
- Sustain this bullish outlook by producing a higher low relative to the previous swing low.
If these steps occur in the right order, things will definitely flip bullish for Bitcoin. However, this run-up could be unsustainable due to two reasons.
- Bitcoin price is highly correlated with the stock market, which is in turmoil.
- The geopolitical and macroeconomic outlook is worsening and is on the brink of a recession.
Hence, even a recovery on BTC’s part could still come undone if the world slips into a recession.
BTC/USD 2-week chart
The dark side of 200-week SMA
Painting a picture of the worst-case scenario is Arthur Hayes, the founder of BitMEX. He explained that the option flows data from Deribit showed that the open interest is at $20,000 for BTC and $1,000 for ETH.
He also adds that “there are massive otc structured products centered around those strikes as well.”
Hayes detailed that a breakdown of these levels could trigger a catastrophic crash for the crypto ecosystem.
5/— Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) June 14, 2022
As far as the charts go, you better get out your Lord Satoshi prayer book, and hope the lord shows kindness on the soul of the #crypto markets. Bc if these levels break, you might as well shut down your computer bc your charts will be useless for a while.
While history serves as an example and provides insight, things do not necessarily have to repeat. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading well below the 200-week SMA and is showing no immediate signs of recovery so far.
The weekly chart for Bitcoin price shows that the last line of defense is around $19,804, which is the 2017 all-time high. Interestingly, this level coincides with the high volume node seen in the volume profile, extending between March 2020 and June 2022.
Hence, a breakdown of the $19,804 level combined with the worsening macroeconomic situations, could catalyze another leg down that will lead to a 50% drop to $12,383. The support level present here extends from $12,383 to $11,753.
BTC/USD 1-week chart
Hence, investors should be careful in buying the dips despite the allure of Bitcoin price dropping 58% in the last two and a half months. Furthermore, the volume profile for BTC extending from March 2020 to June 2022, shows that the Point of Control (POC) or the highest traded point is at $9,467.
Therefore, in an extremely bearish case, if things continue to cascade, the Bitcoin price could venture below the $11,753 support level and tag the POC.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Buying Cardano before this happens is a bad idea
Cardano price action is hard stuck between two high-time frame-resistance barriers that are likely to restrict its movement. On a lower time frame as well, ADA seems to be trading between a short-term support level and a resistance barrier.
Why Polkadot price remains at risk despite 90% correction
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Polkadot price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOT could be heading next.
Will the downtrend for the ApeCoin price continue? Here are a few factors to keep in mind
ApeCoin price is more of a guessing game than most cryptocurrencies. The newly established low at $3.07 should have a retest to define a true market bottom but forecasting when is nearly impossible.
This token could trigger the next meltdown in Ethereum and crypto
Ethereum price continued its decline in the bloodbath this week. Experts argue Lido Finance’s stETH’s depeg from Ethereum has triggered a crisis and institutions like Celsius and 3AC witnessed massive liquidations.
There’s a Bitoin price crash looming
BTC is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.