Bitcoin was down 4.9% on Thursday, ending around $20.7K and trading near $20.8K at the start of the day on Friday. Ethereum lost 6.4% in the last 24 hours, returning to the 1100 area. Altcoins in the top 10 fell in price from 2.9% (BNB) to 8.8% (Polkadot).
Total crypto market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap, sank 3.5% overnight to $903bn. Bitcoin’s dominance index fell 0.3 points to 44.0%. The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index was up 2 points to 9 by Friday.
Although we did not see any new intraday lows, Bitcoin closed Thursday with a tenth consecutive day of declines. New lows in stock indices contributed mainly to this.
Bitcoin could be uncharted territory in a few days when historical patterns stop working.
The bearish focus remains on the circular $20,000 level, the former peak of 2017. At no time in past down cycles has BTC fallen below the high of the previous bull cycle. Closing the week below $22.3K would also be unique, as it would be the first close below the 200-week average. Bitcoin has previously fallen below this curve more than once but quickly regained some ground, finding ample demand from long-term investors amid a deep and quick sell-off.
The latest issue to attract investors’ attention has been the uncertainty surrounding Singapore-based cryptocurrency fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC). The hedge fund could be the subject of a new scandal amid growing speculation about its possible bankruptcy.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero called on the US Congress to close the cryptocurrency regulation gap and compared the collapse in the crypto-asset market to the 2008 financial crisis.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Buying Cardano before this happens is a bad idea
Cardano price action is hard stuck between two high-time frame-resistance barriers that are likely to restrict its movement. On a lower time frame as well, ADA seems to be trading between a short-term support level and a resistance barrier.
Why Polkadot price remains at risk despite 90% correction
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Polkadot price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOT could be heading next.
Will the downtrend for the ApeCoin price continue? Here are a few factors to keep in mind
ApeCoin price is more of a guessing game than most cryptocurrencies. The newly established low at $3.07 should have a retest to define a true market bottom but forecasting when is nearly impossible.
This token could trigger the next meltdown in Ethereum and crypto
Ethereum price continued its decline in the bloodbath this week. Experts argue Lido Finance’s stETH’s depeg from Ethereum has triggered a crisis and institutions like Celsius and 3AC witnessed massive liquidations.
There’s a Bitoin price crash looming
BTC is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.