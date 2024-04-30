XRP hovers above $0.51 as Ripple motion to strike new expert materials receives SEC response

- Ripple and the SEC continue their legal battle, now focused on the validity of certain materials and testimonies.
- The SEC highlights the legal question of whether Ripple’s institutional clients suffered damages, as some received a higher discount than others.
- XRP closed above $0.51 on Monday and continued climbing higher early on Tuesday.
Ripple (XRP) trades broadly sideways on Tuesday after closing above $0.51 on Monday as the payment firm’s legal battle against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) persists, now in the form of crossed motions to determine which materials and testimonies have to be included in the case.
The SEC filed on Monday its response to Ripple’s motion to strike new expert materials, which requested the court to dismiss testimony from SEC accountant Andrea Fox. The US regulator had shared new materials in its previous filings. Ripple labeled these materials as the testimony of the expert. The two parties are now arguing over the status of the SEC accountant Andrea Fox’s statements. Whether Fox’s statements will be considered as a summary or an expert testimony, the decision lies with the court.
The lawsuit’s focus has shifted from XRP sales made to institutional investors to the nature of one Andrea Fox’s comments. XRP holders have their eyes peeled for the next update, in May 2024, when the court rules on the lawsuit.
Daily digest market movers: SEC responds to Ripple motion in April 29 filing
- The SEC had requested Ripple’s financial statements and details about XRP institutional sales from both before and after the lawsuit. Upon receiving Ripple’s financial statements, the regulator brought in Assistant Chief Accountant at the SEC, Andrea Fox, to share a summary of the findings from the statements.
- Ripple’s lawyers considered Fox’s findings as “undisclosed expert testimony.” However, the SEC argues that it is a simple summary prepared from financial statements through the application of basic arithmetic.
- Ripple filed a motion to strike this testimony on April 23. The regulator stated that the claim is incorrect in Monday’s response. Attorney James Filan shares the filing in a tweet on X.
#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP @Ripple has filed a Motion to Strike new expert materials the SEC submitted in support of its Motion for Remedies and Entry of Final Judgment.https://t.co/k8M84DxDiz— James K. Filan (@FilanLaw) April 22, 2024
- The SEC filed its response to Ripple’s motion on Monday, April 29. In its filing, the regulator requested the court to deny Ripple’s motion and noted that the summary shared by the expert Andrea Fox’s statement is consistent with another SEC accountant summary witness declaration that has already been allowed by Judge Analisa Torres.
- The SEC stands by Fox’s declaration, says it is “proper summary evidence,” and states that the cross-border payment remittance firm has unsuccessfully raised the same argument before in the course of the lawsuit.
- Ripple did not question the correctness of Fox’s claim, while the SEC argues that Fox did not give an opinion on “pecuniary harm” or damages caused to institutional clients of Ripple’s ODL, supporting its stand on “summary.”
- The regulator states whether there was any pecuniary harm is a legal question. Attorney Filan shared the SEC's filing in his tweet on X.
#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP The @SECGov has filed its opposition to @Ripple’s Motion to Strike new expert materials. pic.twitter.com/qwVyGJI8ZS— James K. Filan (@FilanLaw) April 29, 2024
- Ripple had countered the SEC’s demand for over $2 billion in fines and damages in its recent filing. The firm said the fine should not exceed $10 million. Judge Sarah Netburn is expected to rule on the SEC and Ripple’s requests in May 2024.
Technical analysis: XRP sustains above $0.51
Ripple sustained above $0.51 as the SEC filed its response to the firm’s motion. The $0.53 level is the closest resistance for Ripple. While Ripple has broadly consolidated in the last few days, overcoming this level would be key to start an uptrend as it has acted as support throughout mid-February, March and early April.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator used to measure whether an asset is overbought or oversold, currently reads 41.43, up from the 39.65 observed on Sunday. The RSI, which is slowly climbing towards the neutral level at 50, is in agreement with price and no divergence is observed.
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows green histogram bars above the neutral line and a recent crossover of the indicator above the signal line was noted on April 22, a bullish sign for XRP.
If XRP continues climbing higher, key resistances are at $0.53, $0.55 and $0.64, which align with the 50%, 61.8% and 100% Fibonacci retracement levels of the decline between April 9 top of $0.64 to April 13 low of $0.42.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below $0.50, a support level where XRP has hovered for the past four days, could invalidate the bullish thesis. In a correction, XRP could find support at the April 19 low of $0.46 and the April 13 low of $0.42.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Avalanche set to gain wider reach with its Stripe integration
Stripe makes another move by integrating AVAX and Core into its platform. Users can purchase AVAX directly on Stripe, along with dapps and NFTs. The partnership may stir traffic into the Avalanche ecosystem and cause more interest in web3.
BNB price risks a 10% drop as Binance founder and ex-CEO Changpeng Zhao eyes Tuesday sentencing
Binance Coin (BNB) price, like most altcoins, is dumping, with the one-day chart showing a defined downtrend. While the broader market continues to bleed, things could get worse for BNB price.
EigenLayer to launch airdrop in May following the introduction of the Eigen Foundation
EigenLayer announced it would launch season one of its airdrop on May 10. EIGEN tokens would play a key role in the recently introduced "intersubjective forking." Some crypto community members have expressed dissatisfaction with the airdrop vesting schedule.
Ethereum erases weekend gains as yearlong SEC investigation comes to light
Ethereum (ETH) began the week by posting losses of 4.2% on Monday after recent filings from Consensys revealed that the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) began formal investigations into ETH's security status since March 2023.
Bitcoin: BTC’s next breakout could propel it to $80,000 Premium
Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price consolidation could be nearing its end as technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest a potential upward breakout. However, this move would not be straightforward and could punish impatient investors.