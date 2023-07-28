- Bitcoin price rejects after encountering the weekly Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,247 to $41,273.
- A pullback to $27,947 support is likely, which is an accumulation opportunity for long-term holders.
- A breakdown of the $24,300 foothold would invalidate the 2023 bull rally and potentially trigger an 11% descent.
Bitcoin price continues to show no signs of directional bias in the short term. But in the mid-to-long term outlook, BTC could trigger a minor downtrend that could lead to an extension of the 2023 bull run.
Also read: Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC remains unbothered by Fed's diplomatic comments in FOMC
Bitcoin price and its potential gameplans
The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally. The subsequent spike in buying pressure could propel Bitcoin (BTC) price to tag the lower limit of the weekly imbalance, ranging from $34,277 to $37,406. This area is a high-probability reversal zone where buyers could start to book profits while sellers open fresh short positions.
Read more on Breakers: Where will the 2023 crypto bull rally top?
One of two things could happen here. A spike in Bitcoin (BTC) price due to an external catalyst that slings it to the $40,000 psychological level, trapping early bears and inducing more longs. As the effect of this potential catalyst fades, BTC could start to collapse, trapping late bulls.
The second outlook is that there is no catalyst and Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to drop. Either way, a push into the mid or the upper limit of the weekly Bearish Breaker is likely for Bitcoin (BTC) price in the fourth quarter.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
The bullish outlook for Bitcoin (BTC) price is mainly due to the 2023 rally, which has failed to stop despite the worsening macroeconomic outlook. But the arrival of the third quarter has slowed down this ascent.
Read more on Bitcoin quarterly and monthly returns:
If Bitcoin price produces a weekly candlestick close below the $24,300 foothold, it would post a lower low and invalidate the 2023 bull rally. Such a development could trigger holders to panic sell, potentially triggering an 11% descent to the $21,311 support floor.
In a dire case scenario, BTC could dive as low as $17,311 level.
Read more: Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25 bps, Bitcoin price floats above $29,000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink price recovers fueled by large transactions, whale accumulation
Chainlink witnessed a surge in transactions and accumulation by large wallet investors, popularly known as whales, over the past two weeks. These bullish on-chain metrics of LINK can explain the altcoin’s price hike over the last 14 days.
ApeCoin price likely to pull back as on-chain metrics flip bearish
ApeCoin supply on exchanges climbs steadily, indicating an increase in selling pressure. The metaverse token witnessed a decline in its social dominance and daily active address count, suggesting lack of interest among market participants.
ImmutableX price rallies 16% while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate
ImmutableX (IMX) price saw a massive surge in buying pressure after a huge uptick in interest from traders. This outlook comes as Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways, hugging the $30,000 psychological level.
Binance files motion to dismiss US CFTC lawsuit, calls it agency overreach
Binance responded to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) lawsuit against the exchange and its executives Changpeng Zhao and Samuel Lim in a recent filing.
Bitcoin: Could spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating for nearly a month and shows no signs of a breakout move. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.