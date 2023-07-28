Share:

Bitcoin price rejects after encountering the weekly Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,247 to $41,273.

A pullback to $27,947 support is likely, which is an accumulation opportunity for long-term holders.

A breakdown of the $24,300 foothold would invalidate the 2023 bull rally and potentially trigger an 11% descent.

Bitcoin price continues to show no signs of directional bias in the short term. But in the mid-to-long term outlook, BTC could trigger a minor downtrend that could lead to an extension of the 2023 bull run.

Bitcoin price and its potential gameplans

The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally. The subsequent spike in buying pressure could propel Bitcoin (BTC) price to tag the lower limit of the weekly imbalance, ranging from $34,277 to $37,406. This area is a high-probability reversal zone where buyers could start to book profits while sellers open fresh short positions.

One of two things could happen here. A spike in Bitcoin (BTC) price due to an external catalyst that slings it to the $40,000 psychological level, trapping early bears and inducing more longs. As the effect of this potential catalyst fades, BTC could start to collapse, trapping late bulls.

The second outlook is that there is no catalyst and Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to drop. Either way, a push into the mid or the upper limit of the weekly Bearish Breaker is likely for Bitcoin (BTC) price in the fourth quarter.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

The bullish outlook for Bitcoin (BTC) price is mainly due to the 2023 rally, which has failed to stop despite the worsening macroeconomic outlook. But the arrival of the third quarter has slowed down this ascent.

If Bitcoin price produces a weekly candlestick close below the $24,300 foothold, it would post a lower low and invalidate the 2023 bull rally. Such a development could trigger holders to panic sell, potentially triggering an 11% descent to the $21,311 support floor.

In a dire case scenario, BTC could dive as low as $17,311 level.