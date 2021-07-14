Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave

Crypto Overview:Bitcoin as bearish would require the 32000 as the tested resistance.

Ethereum would require the 2000 as the tested resistance and if thats the case then the next level is 1500

Bitcoin & Ethereum Elliott Wave: tracking two counts see video.

Trading Levels Bitcoin: its all about the 32000 (Minor Level mTL2|32,000, which is part of Minor Group1 MG1) as support or resistance as this divides the bullish and bearish Elliott wave count.

Trading Levels Ethereum: Give Ethusd time at 2000 (Major level TL2|2,000) to develop as support or resistance

Fibonacci Bitcoin: support is the 32000 which is the 61.8% retracement level as the support

Fibonacci Ethereum: 61.8% retracement support is 1972

Bitcoin Trading Strategy: See video as it depends on price action in the next few trading sessions

Peter Mathers TradingLounge