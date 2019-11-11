Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD momentum remains to the downside, $8000 insight

Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some % in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD is firmly within the control of the bears, as the price continues to print lower highs.

Given the breach of $9000, the bears are hunting for a reversal of the jump from late October.

BTC/USD weekly chart

The price closed the week in the red and may be heading for another push to the downside, with $8000 insight.

BTC/USD daily chart

Daily price action remains tilted to the downside, next major support zone seen down at $8000-7800.

Spot rate: 8,993.28

Relative change: -3.25%

High: 9,068.25

Low: 8,693.18