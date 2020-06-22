Bitcoin is up 2% breaking above $9,400 and the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA.

The correlation between BTC and SP500 seems to be broken.

After a calm weekend, Bitcoin sees a significant bounce from $9,269 to $9,509. Bulls were stopped right at $9,500, but they have managed to push BTC above the daily 12-EMA at $9,431 and the 26-EMA a $9,424. Both EMAs were extremely close to a bear break but it seems this move will stop it.

BTC/USD daily chart

Bitcoin is trading above the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA and has formed a clear higher low at $9.160 compared to the low of $8,899 formed on June 15. Bulls have the possibility to create a daily uptrend or an equilibrium if they establish a lower high compared to $9,589 which is now the most important resistance level to beat. If the level is broken and Bitcoin can close above it, the daily uptrend will be confirmed.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart is great to check if the bull move is healthy and it is. The 2% surge happened over the course of 16 hours distributed in four candlesticks. The 4-hour EMAs have crossed bullishly but the RSI is overbought. Buyers have confirmed a 4-hour uptrend now and will look for consolidation next.

BTC/USD technical levels