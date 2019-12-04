Bitcoin trades 2.57% higher today after spiking earlier in the session.

The market failed to gather momentum ahead of 8K.

BTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

The Bitcoin spike earlier failed to carry much momentum, unlike the good old days.

Now all that is left is a large upper shadow on the candlestick.

The volume has high enough but it seems at 7,775.00 there must have been sellers lying in wait to force the price down.

Looking at the chart now, we have still had a break out of the descending wedge formation.

This suggests that we could see more upside in the pair.

Additional Levels