- Bitcoin trades 2.57% higher today after spiking earlier in the session.
- The market failed to gather momentum ahead of 8K.
BTC/USD 4-Hour Chart
The Bitcoin spike earlier failed to carry much momentum, unlike the good old days.
Now all that is left is a large upper shadow on the candlestick.
The volume has high enough but it seems at 7,775.00 there must have been sellers lying in wait to force the price down.
Looking at the chart now, we have still had a break out of the descending wedge formation.
This suggests that we could see more upside in the pair.
Additional Levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7490.52
|Today Daily Change
|190.29
|Today Daily Change %
|2.61
|Today daily open
|7300.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7722.62
|Daily SMA50
|8279.56
|Daily SMA100
|8882.26
|Daily SMA200
|9388.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7412.2
|Previous Daily Low
|7241.5
|Previous Weekly High
|7868.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|6526.82
|Previous Monthly High
|9580.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|6526.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7306.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7346.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7223.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7147.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7053.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7394.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7488.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7565.16
