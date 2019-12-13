Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD could see fast run to $5000

Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 0.35% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD price action is extending to the downside after it breached and closed below a bearish pennant via the daily chart view,.

The price may be heading for its fifth consecutive session in the red, as the bears maintain control.

BTC/USD weekly chart

The price is still running towards another weekly close in the red, as the $7000-6800 critical zone remains at risk of a breach.





BTC/USD daily chart

Given the breach earlier in the week out from a bearish pennant, vulnerabilities remain tilted to the downside.





Spot rate: 7213.45

Relative change: +0.35%

High: 7240.65

Low: 7182.44