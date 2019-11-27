Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD consolidation a potential sign ahead of further falling

Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 1.20% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD remains vulnerable to further downside pressure, as the price consolidates for now.

Critical daily support should be noted at $6800, failure to hold could make way for more selling.

BTC/USD weekly chart

The price is running towards its fourth consecutive week in the red, with a lack of slowdown signs.

BTC/USD daily chart

The price could now likely have some issues being stuck between two critical areas, $7500 resistance and $6500 support.

Spot rate: 7259.80

Relative change: 1.20%

High: 7370.58

Low: 7044.04