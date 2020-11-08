- Bitcoin battles the resistance at $15,000 amid an impending breakout to new yearly highs.
- The flagship cryptocurrency must close the day above the 100 SMA to avert a reversal to $14,300.
Bitcoin bulls held firmly to the support recently established at $14,500 after trading new yearly highs close to $16,000. The upsurge was attributed to the tension created by the United States presidential elections in the stock market. Investors are said to have turned to Bitcoin and other selected digital assets seeking hedging options. Gold also rallied to $1,950 per once as the election tally delayed.
Bitcoin resumes the uptrend
Stability has returned to the market, with Bitcoin bouncing off support at $14,500. The flagship cryptocurrency is changing hands at $14,960 at the time of writing. Consolidation is expected to take precedence in the coming sessions, as highlighted by the Relative Strength Index. On the brighter side, BTC/USD could extend the price action above $15,000, a move likely to call for more buy orders, increasing the tailwind and pulling Bitcoin to new yearly highs.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
For now, the immediate downside is supported by the 50 SMA in case a correction overshoots the support at $14,500. The IOMAP model by IntoTheBlock suggests price action will be limited ahead of the new week.
Bitcoin IOMAP chart
On the upside, the seller congestion between $14,985 and $15,429 will absorb most buying pressure. The immense downside support exists to endure that BTC does not drop under $14,000.
BTC/USD hourly chart
The hourly chart shows that Bitcoin must close the day above the 100 Simple Moving Average to avert a potential breakdown to $14,300, support highlighted by the 200 SMA. On the upside, selling pressure is expected at the 50 SMA, which will most likely delay the run-up to $16,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price reaches a critical threshold, aiming for $0.30 if broken
In the last XRP article from FXStreet, the possibility of XRP crossing above the 50-SMA at $0.244 on the daily chart, aiming for $0.257 as the initial price target, was on the table. As Bitcoin continues its journey towards $20,000, it seems that some altcoins are finally catching up.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC enters danger zone as investors grow “extremely greedy”
Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the psychological barrier of $15,000 and stopped within a whisker of $16,000 during early Asian hours on Friday. The pioneer digital currency hit the highest level since January 2018.
Stellar Lumens price looks poised for a big jump towards new yearly highs
In the last XLM article, published by FXStreet, there was a mention to a no-trade zone between the 50-SMA ($0.084) and the 100-SMA ($0.072) on the 3-day chart.
Bitcoin explodes, crypto bull market on fire
The cryptocurrency market caught yet another tailwind as the world waits for the United States to finalize the ongoing vote counting exercise. Bitcoin was the biggest winner, with the price going ballistic above $14,000, $15,000 and closing in on $16,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.