Bitcoin surges above $14,000 as markets begin speculating about a Biden landslide

Bitcoin has been on the rise, surpassing the $14,000 level and challenging a spike peak seen in late October. BTC/USD has hit a swing high of $14,0801 and continues chopping around.

Some expect former Vice-President Joe Biden to beat incumbent President Donald Trump. If Democrats win the White House and the Senate, they could approve a generous stimulus package. Stimulus funds could flow into various assets, including cryptocurrencies. Initial results from Georgia and Florida, critical states, are due out shortly.

Ethereum is trading just below $400 and XRP/USD is near $0.24.