Bitcoin surges above $14,000 as markets begin speculating about a Biden landslide

Bitcoin has been on the rise, surpassing the $14,000 level and challenging a spike peak seen in late October. BTC/USD has hit a swing high of $14,0801 and continues chopping around.
Some expect former Vice-President Joe Biden to beat incumbent President Donald Trump. If Democrats win the White House and the Senate, they could approve a generous stimulus package. Stimulus funds could flow into various assets, including cryptocurrencies. Initial results from Georgia and Florida, critical states, are due out shortly.
Ethereum is trading just below $400 and XRP/USD is near $0.24.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD slips below $14000 on mounting US election tensions
Bitcoin, the most favorite digital asset, quickly eroded $300 after facing rejection near the yearly highs of 14,077. The No. 1 coin fell as low as 13,730 after risk-off flows seeped into markets on mounting tensions surrounding the US election, as the results started trickling.
Tezos price struggles to recover while technicals suggest it's time to buy
Tezos plummeted over 60% after reaching an all-time high of $4.5 in mid-August. While the top-19 cryptocurrency continues to face an uphill battle, multiple technical indexes suggest it is on its way to greener pastures.
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK remains fundamentally strong despite weak support
The Chainlink bulls are working around the clock to ensure that the short-term support at $10 is defended at all costs. The struggle to protect this support comes after LINK was rejected at $13.
ALGO liftoff seems imminent despite broad-based market declines
Algorand has not found a formidable bottom since the highs traded at $0.76 in August. Investors appear to have accustomed themselves to the pain of shattering one support after another.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.