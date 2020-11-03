Yohay Elam Yohay Elam
Bitcoin surges above $14,000 as markets begin speculating about a Biden landslide

Bitcoin has been on the rise, surpassing the $14,000 level and challenging a spike peak seen in late October. BTC/USD has hit a swing high of $14,0801 and continues chopping around. 

Some expect former Vice-President Joe Biden to beat incumbent President Donald Trump. If Democrats win the White House and the Senate, they could approve a generous stimulus package. Stimulus funds could flow into various assets, including cryptocurrencies. Initial results from Georgia and Florida, critical states, are due out shortly. 

Ethereum is trading just below $400 and XRP/USD is near $0.24. 

 

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD slips below $14000 on mounting US election tensions

Bitcoin, the most favorite digital asset, quickly eroded $300 after facing rejection near the yearly highs of 14,077. The No. 1 coin fell as low as 13,730 after risk-off flows seeped into markets on mounting tensions surrounding the US election, as the results started trickling.

Tezos price struggles to recover while technicals suggest it's time to buy

Tezos plummeted over 60% after reaching an all-time high of $4.5 in mid-August. While the top-19 cryptocurrency continues to face an uphill battle, multiple technical indexes suggest it is on its way to greener pastures.

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK remains fundamentally strong despite weak support

The Chainlink bulls are working around the clock to ensure that the short-term support at $10 is defended at all costs. The struggle to protect this support comes after LINK was rejected at $13.

ALGO liftoff seems imminent despite broad-based market declines

Algorand has not found a formidable bottom since the highs traded at $0.76 in August. Investors appear to have accustomed themselves to the pain of shattering one support after another.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019

Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.

