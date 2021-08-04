Bitcoin (BTC) buyers continue to struggle below $40,000 resistance as the short-squeeze rally fades. The cryptocurrency was trading around $38,000 at press time and is down 4% over the past week. Short-term oversold signals suggest the pullback could stabilize above $36,000 support.
Bitcoin hourly price chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
-
The relative strength index (RSI) is rising from oversold levels on the hourly chart, which could encourage short-term buying.
-
Upside appears limited towards $40,000 resistance as bitcoin remains in a consolidation phase.
-
The daily RSI is declining from overbought levels with slowing momentum, although support could hold above $34,000 to $36,000.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu investors pressure Robinhood to list SHIB despite recent price slump
Coinbase Custody announced support for the Shiba Inu but has not listed it on its professional trading platform. A petition requesting Robinhood to list SHIB has garnered the attention of the community with over 174,000 signatures. Over the past month, Shiba Inu price dropped over 30%; a further drop is expected.
XRP price likely to reverse as 250 million tokens hit exchange wallets
XRP price chart is uneventful, mainly due to the indecisiveness in the SEC v. Ripple case. The overall altcoin market saw an extended rally, but traders have a bearish outlook on the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization due to the stalled uptrend.
Axie Infinity could be staring at 38% correction
Axie Infinity price might be preparing for a minor upswing that will evolve into a downswing. A failure to slice through $46.02 could trigger the 38% correction to $28.15. A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $49.80 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Bitcoin SV suffers 51% attack, BSV price loses critical support level
Bitcoin SV, a fork of Bitcoin Cash, has suffered a 51% attack following a series of attacks last month. Over 12 blocks have been reorganized and three versions of the blockchain have been mined simultaneously. Crypto exchanges could continue to delist the token given the security issues associated with BSV.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.