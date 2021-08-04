Bitcoin (BTC) buyers continue to struggle below $40,000 resistance as the short-squeeze rally fades. The cryptocurrency was trading around $38,000 at press time and is down 4% over the past week. Short-term oversold signals suggest the pullback could stabilize above $36,000 support.

