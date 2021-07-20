Bitcoin (BTC) sellers were active during Asia hours as the world’s largest cryptocurrency dipped below $30,000 for the first time in four weeks. The next level of support is seen at $27,000, which is a 60% retracement of the March 2020 low.

Intraday charts appear oversold, which could stabilize some selling pressure. However, upside appears limited below $34,000 given strong overhead resistance.

Bitcoin was trading around $29,600 at press time and is down 5% over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin daily price chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI.

Source: TradingView