Bitcoin has retraced about 23% of the recovery from the May 4 low around $53,000. The cryptocurrency continues to consolidate within a broader uptrend.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly chart is not yet oversold, which means price could face further downside after failing to hold above $59,000 over the weekend.

Buyers continued to take profit around $59,000 after a near 5% rise in bitcoin (BTC) on Sunday. The cryptocurrency is currently at support, trading around $57,800 at the time of writing. Stronger support is seen around the $56,000 level.

All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.