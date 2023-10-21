Bitcoin spot ETF launch could drive $155 billion in fresh money into BTC market, researcher says

Share:

Bitcoin spot ETF approval could increase the market capitalization by $1 trillion, driving the next wave of BTC adoption.

The researcher anticipates a launch on March 2024 latest attributed to favorable court rulings for Grayscale and XRP legal fights.

A $155 billion injection to BTC could increase Bitcoin market capitalization by $450 to $900 billion based on historical relationships.

Bitcoin (BTC) spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval could cause a significant surge in the total market capitalization, according to the head of research at CryptoQuant, potentially driving the next wave of institutional adoption for BTC.

Bitcoin spot ETF launch could inject $150 billion into BTC market

A researcher has predicted up to $155 billion in fresh money injection into the BTC market should the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approve the launch of a spot BTC ETF. In his opinion, the capital inflow would signify a new wave of institutional adoption in the flagship crypto’s market.

The researcher bases his assumption on the historical relationship between the total market capitalization and the realized capitalization of Bitcoin. In his words:

If $150 billion in fresh money enters the Bitcoin market, it could increase BTC’s market capitalization by $450 to $900 billion.

Nevertheless, he acknowledges how the potential of new capital inflow into the BTC market through the spot ETFs would dwarf the amount of money that flowed into the largest Bitcoin fund in existence, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) fund, during the last bull market cycle.

Setting the timeframe for March 2024 at, the latest, the researcher says the probability of approval continues to increase as time goes by, with the Grayscale and Ripple (XRP) court wins in their respective legal battles providing strong hindwings.