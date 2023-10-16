- Grayscale said it is prepared to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an exchange-traded fund (ETF) after the SEC’s missed deadline.
- GBTC discount to net asset value (NAV) has decreased from nearly 48% to 16%, reflecting increased demand.
- Arbitrage traders are shorting spot BTC against GBTC longs, as per analysts, after the discount narrowed.
Grayscale has expressed its readiness to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an exchange-traded fund (ETF) after the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) missed the deadline to appeal. The discount on GBTC shares against its net asset value (NAV) has significantly reduced from 48% to 16%.
Also Read: Bitcoin price surges as SEC misses appeal deadline for Grayscale GBTC conversion to spot BTC ETF
Grayscale moves closer to ETF
Following the court's deadline for the securities regulator to appeal Grayscale's conversion request, the latter issued a statement. The company noted its readiness to transform its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust fund (GBTC) into an ETF.
Grayscale's statement shared with Fox News said: "The Grayscale team remains operationally ready to convert GBTC to an ETF upon the SEC’s approval, and we look forward to sharing more information as soon as practicable."
This follows the SEC's decision to not appeal the court's approval of Grayscale's fund conversion application. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart anticipates that dialogue between Grayscale and the SEC will commence this week, offering clarity on ETF approval.
While investors anticipate approval, the GBTC market cap is close to $3.5 billion based on Yahoo Finance data. Meanwhile, the next critical approval deadline for the SEC is upcoming on January 10 which pertains to an application previously submitted by ARK Invest and 21Shares.
Additionally, the SEC is evaluating multiple spot Bitcoin ETF proposals, including those from financial heavyweights like Fidelity and BlackRock.
Also Read: SEC will not appeal court ruling on Grayscale GBTC conversion to spot Bitcoin ETF
GBTC discount slips from 48%
Meanwhile, GBTC's discount against the net asset value (NAV) has reduced from almost 48% in December 2022 to 16% on Friday based on YCharts data. Crypto investor and influencer Scott Melkar noted, "The narrowing of the discount between the market price and NAV could be indicative of shifting market sentiment and potentially increased demand for GBTC shares."
GBTC discount to NAV
A fund’s discount to NAV essentially means that the market price of the fund's shares is trading at a lower price than the actual value of the assets held by the fund. In simpler terms, investors are buying something for less than its worth at a bargain price.
Melkar further explained, "The reduction of this discount to 16.59% may imply a more optimistic market view on GBTC, but it's worth noting that there is no guarantee that the discount will continue to narrow or even flip to a premium."
Amid the recent developments, arbitrage trading has spiked, as per investor Mike Alfred. He explained that as the discount on GBTC gets smaller in the next few weeks, these traders will likely buy back or cover their short Bitcoin positions to reduce the risk of their GBTC holdings. This could lead to increased demand for both Bitcoin and Bitcoin futures contracts.
A lot of GBTC arbitrage traders are shorting spot BTC as a hedge against their GBTC longs. As the GBTC discount gets closer to zero in the coming weeks, there will be a lot of short covering in spot and futures as people begin selling down their GBTC holdings. Be patient.— Mike Alfred (@mikealfred) October 13, 2023
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Tellor price peeks 70%, breaks out of leash as longs reevaluate their TRB take profits
Tellor (TRB) price has broken out of leash after almost three weeks of confinement within a bearish technical formation. While perpetual traders anticipated the move, the surge caught some of them, causing a reevaluation of take-profit levels.
ROSE longs could enter once Oasis Network price flips $0.0546 into support
ROSE, the powering token behind the Oasis Network ecosystem is a headlining topic on crypto X, fueled by chatter about the Oasis Engineering team doubling down on network growth. Their activities have positioned the network in the front row seats of web3.
Pepe Coin run will not happen until PEPE breaks and holds above approximately $0….8045
Pepe coin (PEPE) price continues to struggle despite being the meme coin sensation at one point in its lifetime. The frog-themed token has taken to the trend seen among its peers in the meme coin ecosystem, including Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), among others.
ApeCoin price recovery rally threatened, $16.68 million worth APE tokens due to flood markets in cliff unlock
ApeCoin (APE) price has been bullish over the last week, recording high highs as part of a recovery rally. It comes after a steep downtrend beginning early October, and another steeper one that began in mid-August.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bears challenge crypto’s 2023 bull rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at a critical juncture in the weekly time frame, where bulls and bears are battling for control. However, a multi-time-frame analysis shows that BTC is bullish daily and is likely to rally higher.