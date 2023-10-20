Share:

Bitcoin price shattered the $29,000 barrier, recording an intra-day high of $30,207 before a pullback.

Last time Bitcoin price made such a move was on October 16, steered by fake news of spot BTC ETF application approval.

Foray is attributed to Jerome Powell’s speech, hinting at a possible pause in interest rate hikes at its next meeting.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has recorded higher highs and higher lows over the past week, beginning October 12, amid growing buying pressure. On October 16, the price exploded with a significant margin, coming on the back of what proved to be false reports, but investors have not relented.

Bitcoin price surges even without a spot BTC ETF approval

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bullish bias, recording an average of five green candlesticks in the last eight days. Out of the five, two instances stand out for significantly testing the $29,000 psychological level, that is on October 16 and on October 20.

The strong move north on October 16 followed false reports that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had approved BlackRock’s iShares spot BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF). Though it was later confirmed to be false, Bitcoin price had already made a 10% surge on the news to record an intra-day high of $30,000 before a quick retraction to a candlestick close of $28,495 on that day. BTC was not able to hold above $29,000 to put it plainly.

Fast-forward three days, and on October 19, the US Federal Reserve held a meeting at the Economic Club of New York where Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell delivered a speech. Around the same event, Bitcoin price is up almost 8%, comfortably holding above the $29,000 level at $29,565 at the time of writing. Like on October 16, BTC tested the $30,000 psychological level before pulling back, but managed to stay above $29,000.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart