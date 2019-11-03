Bitcoin slumps to lower-half of its weekly range to test 200-day MA near $9,100

- Bitcoin continues to erase Friday and Saturday's gains.
- The 200-day MA support is being tested for the third time this week.
After dipping below the $9,000 mark on Thursday, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) staged a technical recovery and reached $9,400 on Saturday before losing its traction on Sunday. As of writing, the pair was trading at $9140, losing 1.7% and 4.4% on a daily and weekly basis, respectively.
Technical levels to consider
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart is inching lower toward the 50 mark, suggesting that buyers are losing control of the pair's price action. However, the 200-day moving average (MA) currently located at $9,080 is a significant support level that was able to stay resilient against the bearish pressure throughout the week. With a daily close below the 200-day MA, the pair could extend its slide toward $8,600 (20-day MA) and $8,000 (psychological level).
On the flipside, $9,600 (100-day MA) continues to act as a dynamic resistance level and protect the critical $10,000 (psychological level/Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of June rally/October 28th high) hurdle. Beyond these levels, $10,540 (October 26th high) could be seen as the next target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD Can be turning to the upside, However - Elliott Wave analysis
BTCUSD made a strong and significant bounce after we noticed a completed wave (v) of »c« of Y, even back above the channel resistance line. So, bulls are probably here, just be aware of a temporary pullback down to 8800 – 8200 support area, from where we may see a continuation higher.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD regains ground above $180.00 still vulnerable to losses
ETH/USD recovered to the area above $180.00 after a short-lived dip to $179.50 on Thursday. At the time of writing, EETH/USD is changing hands at $182.50, down 1% on a day-to-day basis.
Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD follows in Stellar’s footsteps to lead crypto recovery
Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (LINK) are the selected cryptocurrencies still flying the bull flag pattern. The majority of the major cryptos are struggling to avoid diving below key support areas.
Cardano launches update for Daedalus wallet
Cardano team has deployed Daedalus wallet update on the mainnet the days before a scheduled major Shelley update launch on the testnet. Shelley is supposed to bring a host of new features, including an integrated newsfeed and redesigned user interface.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.