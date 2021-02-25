Bitcoin
Bitcoin prices seem to be stabilising after experiencing a massive sell-off. It seems like the massive selling pressure that we saw for the past two days is over. Crypto investors have started to see the current sell-off as a healthy correction and as an opportunity to add to their positions. We have seen a number of funds adding to their positions during this sell-off, and the fact that institutional money is adding more Bitcoin to their portfolio is a sign of further confidence.
In terms of technical analysis, on an intra-day time frame, such as the 4-hour time frame, the Bitcoin price is showing early signs of the bear rally losing its momentum. There is some evidence that the BTC has started to put in higher lows, although we still need to higher highs forming. The price is in battle with the 50K price mark, and once it has cemented this price level as a support and continues to trade above this, it will be a clear sign that Bitcoin price is heading for a new high.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin: DOGE on the verge of a 75% lift-off
Dogecoin price breaks out of a bull flag pattern after surging 20%. DOGE could surge 75% to $0.095 if it bounces from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.055. A bearish outcome could evolve if the price re-enters the “flag” and starts consolidation.
Bitcoin price ready for another upswing as the Fed publishes new preconditions for a digital dollar
The Fed will be looking for stakeholder interest and buy-in to support the launch of a CBDC. The US is still a long way to develop a digital dollar because many structures are not yet in place.
Solana: SOL could take a breather and pullback 30% after a 600% bull rally
SOL price has been on an uptrend since Jan 22 with only minor corrections. SOL was surprisingly unbothered during the market crash on Feb 22 and 23, as it dropped by a mere 13%.
Ethereum: ETH building overhead pressure threatens losses to $1,200
Ethereum’s recovery stalls at $1,700, opening the door to the ongoing bearish pressure. The IOMAP reveals the presence of intense selling pressure ahead of Ether.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.