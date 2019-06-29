Bitcoin rose to the challenge and recovered 1,814.00 points following its latest pulled back.

Bitcoin rose to the challenge after completing its final stage of the latest pulled-back as per my forecast and recovered about 1,814.00 points, 50% of the total value.

Bitcoin - Bulls took control at the final stage of the pullback and bounced back at around the estimated price point at 10,144.00 which occurred on 27-06-2019. Bitcoin prices pierced through two predicted targets at 10,518.00, 10,951.00, and took out three more before resting just below 12,322.00, a strong barrier which was very active in the past.

Bitcoin must break and remain above 12,322.00 price point to continue to its next estimated target at 12,800.00. It could complete a full recovery if it breaks through13,415.00 and 13,762.00. Support awaits at around 11,878.00 and 11,415.00 in case it fails to hold above 12,332.00