The latest uptick in bitcoin and other coins comes on the heels of the Bitcoin Mining Council's plans to address concerns regarding the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining.

At press time, bitcoin (BTC, +5.63%) was trading at $40,272, according to CoinDesk's Bitcoin Price Index. The cryptocurrency is yet to pass through the widely tracked 200-day simple moving average hurdle at $40,639.

The leading cryptocurrency by market value rose to $40,800 during the early European trading, a level last seen on May 21. Prices hit lows near $31,000 on May 23 and have been rising ever since.

