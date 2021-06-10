Bitcoin (BTC) broke above initial resistance at $36,000 after a near 13% rise on Wednesday. The next resistance level is seen at $40,000, which capped upside moves over the past two weeks.
The short-term trend is improving after a series of lower price highs since May. The weekly chart is showing initial signs of downside exhaustion, which could stabilize the month-long corrective phase.
Bitcoin returned above the 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart and is approaching short-term overbought levels.
Buyers could remain active towards $40,000 which is also near the 200-day moving average. The cryptocurrency was trading around $38,000 at press time.
If a pullback occurs, bitcoin should find initial support around $34,000. Lower support around $30,000 was tested multiple times over the past two weeks as buyers return.
Bitcoin will need to break free of the short-term consolidation phase to maintain the bullish uptrend. For now, recoveries appear limited given strong overhead resistance.
Bitcoin four-hour chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
