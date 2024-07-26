Bitcoin rallies as VanEck CEO reveals 30% of his personal portfolio is in the largest digital asset

- Jan VanEck spoke at the Bitcoin Conference, sharing his belief in the Bitcoin super bull cycle and revealing large BTC holdings.
- Michigan Retirement System revealed a $6 million holding in ARK21Shares Bitcoin ETF.
- Bitcoin is up nearly 4% in the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin (BTC) reclaimed the $68,000 price level on Friday following asset manager VanEck founder Jan VanEck's disclosure of his high BTC concentration portfolio at the Nashville Conference. Additionally, the State of Michigan Retirement System filed a report of its investments with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), revealing a $7 million holding of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF.
BTC climbs to $68K as VanEck CEO announces portfolio
VanEck CEO Jan VanEck stated at the Bitcoin Conference on Friday that he owns "way over 30%" of his personal portfolio in Bitcoin. He also stated that he looks at Bitcoin as "evolving and growing up, like a teenager," considering that the asset is yet to attract a wider range of investor classes.
Jan VanEck added that he believes in the super bull case, questioning how current holders of Bitcoin are often quick to sell and emphasizing his company's latest report on the potential of the top digital asset.
"The toughest allocation question I have, and I know a lot of individuals think about this as well, is that why should I be selling bitcoin if I believe in the super bull case?" said Jan VanEck.
The report by the firm on Wednesday predicted Bitcoin's price reaching $2.9 million by 2050 in a scenario where it is adopted as a reserve asset globally.
Jan VanEck's speech adds to the general belief in Bitcoin among traditional investors. BTC is up 4% on the day, rallying to $68K following VanEck's comment.
Meanwhile, a recent 13F filing by the state of Michigan Retirement System revealed that it bought 110,000 shares from the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, worth over $7 million as of June 30. The move has seen Michigan join the Wisconsin Investment Board to add Bitcoin to its pension fund investment.
The State of Wisconsin Board announced holdings of over $63 million in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Fund in May. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop also hinted at investing the city’s pension funds in Bitcoin earlier this week.
