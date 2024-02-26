Share:

With Bitcoin price action losing volatility, markets have turned chaotic again, some believe a crash is due for BTC, a short-term reset, if you will. Others believe that the ongoing consolidation will lead to a swift move to the upside, preferably to the next key level at $60,000. This speculative dichotomy has some shorting altcoins and others buying the dips. In this article, let’s explore what can happen next with BTC, along with the usual “What to expect next week?”

Bitcoin price at key hurdles

Bitcoin price trades between the $52,062 weekly resistance level and the $45,156 support level after rallying 37% in the last 28 days. Due to the explosive nature of this move, a retracement seems due. Moreover, the previous week’s forecast also notes a bearish price fractal that postulates a potential liquidity event likely to happen in the next two weeks.

Additionally, the 12-hour chart posted below showcases a bearish divergence, where the Bitcoin price has produced higher highs, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) have produced lower highs.

Furthermore, the Point of Control (POC), which is the highest traded volume in the last 28 days is $51,716, which is serving as a resistance level.

This setup also forecasts a potential correction to the key levels:

Weekly imbalance’s upper limit at $47,712. Weekly support level at $45,156.

BTC/USDT 12-hour chart

In addition to the 12-hour chart, the bearish divergence can be found on the weekly chart as well, which adds to the overall correction thesis.

BTC/USDT 1-week chart

What to expect next week?

February 26

Mina Protocol - Last step before Berkeley mainnet upgrade

Ronin - Network upgrade

Cardano - Charles Hoskinson fireside chat

Aptos - Chinese AMA

February 27

Zilliqa - CEO talks GameFi

February 28

ICON - ICX Balanced Enshrinement

February 29

Polmesh - POLYX upgrade bridge ends

March 1

Kadena - SpireKey launch

Token Unlocks this week

Between February 26 and March 3, five altcoins will unlock nearly $315 million tokens.

